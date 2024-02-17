Panjab University tightens security for upcoming fest

Panjab University (PU) security has been increased in the light of the upcoming fest planned in even semester. The fest have kicked off with “Vimarsh”, organised by Panjab University Campus Student Council (PUCSC) vice-president Ranmeekjot Kaur. (HT File Photo)

According to police, around 150 cops along with station house officer (SHO) will be present on the spot. Meanwhile, PU security staff and bouncers hired by the organisers will also be there.

The fest have kicked off with “Vimarsh”, organised by Panjab University Campus Student Council (PUCSC) vice-president Ranmeekjot Kaur. While Babbu Maan performed at Student Centre on Thursday night, some students reported that their phones had been stolen.

PU security chief Vikram Singh said he had only received a complaint from the PUCSC president. Sector 11 police station officials said that no such complaints have been received.

Each member of the council will organise a separate fest, and remaining three include “Aagaz”, “Jhankar” and “Citron.” University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) and Dr SS Bhatnagar University Institute of Chemical Engineering & Technology will hold their own fest at the departmental level.