Passenger killed after falling off Chandigarh Transport Undertaking bus, driver held
A day after a 37-year-old passenger was killed on falling off a Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) bus in Sector 17 on Sunday, police on Monday arrested the bus driver.
The deceased, identified as Pushpinder Singh Sidhu, hailed from Ludhiana.
Another passenger, Umesh Kumar, a resident of Nayagaon, Mohali, told the police that Sidhu died due to the negligence of the bus driver.
He alleged that the bus driver left the door open, causing Sidhu to fall out as the vehicle took a sharp turn and suddenly braked near Hotel Shivalikview in Sector 17.
An injured Sidhu was rushed to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, where he died during treatment.
On Kumar’s complaint, police booked the bus driver, Deepak Sidhu, of Sector 22. He was arrested and later released on bail.
He is facing a case under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.
Speeding auto claims pedestrian’s life
A speeding auto-rickshaw claimed the life of an unidentified pedestrian near Mauli Jagran in the wee hours of Sunday, police said on Monday.
The driver, Hira Lal Mandal, 32, of Saharanpur Colony, Panchkula, was arrested and later granted bail.
He was arrested on the statement of constable Sushil Kumar of Manimajra police station.
Kumar stated that he and his colleagues were on patrolling duty around 2.10 am on Sunday. When they reached near the Mauli Jagran turn, he saw one auto-rickshaw moving at a high speed while coming from the Housing Board Light Point towards the Kalagram Light Point.
Unable to brake on noticing a pedestrian crossing the road, the three-wheeler hit the man, leaving him seriously injured. The victim was rushed to PGIMER by a PCR vehicle, but he succumbed to his injuries.
Mandal was booked under Sections 279 and 337 of the IPC at the Manimajra police station.
₹25-lakh relief for kin of biker killed in crash with stray cattle in Chandigarh
Over five years after a 45-year-old man was killed in a road accident involving stray cattle in Chandigarh, the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has awarded a compensation of ₹25.27 lakh to hThe victim, Sanjeev Kumar'sPinjore-based family. The victim, Sanjeev Kumar, was riding pillion on the motorcycle of his colleague, Rajesh Kumar, while returning home from work on March 14, 2017, when the two-wheeler crashed into a stray cow.
Selling substandard water purifier costs company ₹6,000
Holding a water purifier company, its retailer and service company guilty of selling a substandard product and deficiency in services, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has awarded ₹3,000 compensation to a Chandigarh resident. The commission also directed Kent RO Systems Ltd, Noida; retailer Surindra Audio Video Centre, Chandigarh; and Smart Services, Panchkula, to refund ₹14,300, the cost of a resident of Sector 34ulty water purifier, theShashi Shekhar, along with ₹3,000 as litigation costs.
GMADA razes 40-year-old illegal market in Mohali’s Phase 1, frees 4 acres
The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority on Monday carried out a demolition drive at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Market in Phase 1 and reclaimed around four acres of government land. Officials said around 50 illegal temporary shops had come up at the market over four decades back. The drive continued till 3.30 pm, amid sloganeering by protesting shopkeepers. The Bharatiya Janata Party criticised the AAP-led Punjab government for “snatching the shopkeepers' livelihood”.
Half way into May, Chandigarh tricity’s Covid cases already higher than March, April
Amid fluctuations in tricity's daily Covid-19 cases, the infection tally in May so far has already surpassed that in March and April. In March, 180 cases were reported in Chandigarh, followed by 133 in Mohali and 90 in Panchkula. Subsequently, in April, the figures had dipped to 140 in Chandigarh, 102 in Mohali and 50 in Panchkula, before climbing again in May. The last fatality was reported by Mohali on March 2.
At 31.4°C, Chandigarh experiences hottest May night since 2016
After a blistering maximum temperature of over 43C on Saturday and Sunday, Chandigarh also recorded its hottest May night since 2016 on the intervening night between Sunday and Monday. At 31.4C, the night temperature was highest since 31.5C on May 20, 2016, and also a first this year. It was officially declared as a “severe warm night” by the India Meteorological Department.
