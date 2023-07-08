Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Passport offices in UT to remain open on Saturdays in July

Passport offices in UT to remain open on Saturdays in July

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 08, 2023 01:11 AM IST

All three Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) and 12 Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) in Chandigarh will operate on Saturdays in July for passport applications and police clearance certificates. Appointments can be made on the Passport Seva portal.

All three Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) and 12 Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) under the Regional Passport Office, Chandigarh, will operate on Saturdays in July for processing of passport applications and police clearance certificates.

Applicants having passport appointments at a later date or those who have missed their earlier appointments will also be able to reschedule their appointments on Saturdays in July.
Applicants having passport appointments at a later date or those who have missed their earlier appointments will also be able to reschedule their appointments on Saturdays in July.

Appointments will be available on the Passport Seva portal (www.passportindia.gov.in) and app. The drive is part of Union ministry of external affairs’ initiative to make passport appointments available to all citizens at an early date.

Applicants having passport appointments at a later date or those who have missed their earlier appointments will also be able to reschedule their appointments on Saturdays in July.

Saturday, July 08, 2023
