Passport offices in UT to remain open on Saturdays in July

All three Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) and 12 Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) under the Regional Passport Office, Chandigarh, will operate on Saturdays in July for processing of passport applications and police clearance certificates. Applicants having passport appointments at a later date or those who have missed their earlier appointments will also be able to reschedule their appointments on Saturdays in July.

Appointments will be available on the Passport Seva portal (www.passportindia.gov.in) and app. The drive is part of Union ministry of external affairs’ initiative to make passport appointments available to all citizens at an early date.

