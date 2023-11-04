Pathankot: Cricket betting syndicate busted, 8 held

Pathankot Police have busted an interstate betting syndicate connected to the ongoing Cricket World Cup, spanning across the states of Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh with the arrest of eight individuals. Seized mobile phones, cash and other items. (HT photo)

Those arrested have been identified as Sunny Mahajan alias Sunny, Varinder Joshi alias Bintta, Kameshwar alias Rintu, Sahil Mahajan, Anoop Sharma alias Abbu and Balwinder Singh of Pathankot, Rahul Gosain of Jalandhar, and Govind Giri of Kathmandu, Nepal.

Three laptops, eight mobile devices integrated into a betting exchange system, 20 mobile phones exclusively dedicated to betting, a recorder, five copies/registers, and ₹11.50 lakh in cash was seized from the accused possession. Additionally, a total of seven vehicles were seized.

Pathankot senior superintendent of police Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said that acting on a tip-off, a team led by SHO Shahpurkandi Shohrat Maan apprehended the accused.

The accused have been charged under various sections of the Gambling Act and the Indian Penal Code, including 13-3-67, 420, and 120-B and a case has been registered at Shahpurkandi Police Station, Pathankot.

“The apprehended individuals will be produced before the local court, and their remand will be sought to conduct further investigations into the matter,” Khakh said.

