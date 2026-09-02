Pensioners protest in Shimla, seek release of pending dues

Pensioners from across Himachal Pradesh marched from Chaura Maidan in Shimla to the state assembly on Tuesday, demanding the release of pending pensionary benefits, arrears and medical reimbursements. They also sought payment of arrears arising from the revised pay scales and pending 15% dearness allowance (DA). (HT Photo for representation)

The Himachal Pradesh Pensioners Joint Action Committee organised the protest, with pensioners arriving from distant districts, including Lahaul-Spiti, Chamba, Sirmaur and Kinnaur.

Committee president Suresh Thakur accused the state government of adopting a “step-motherly” attitude towards pensioners, saying the large turnout reflected growing resentment among the pensioners.

“Pensioners aged 80, 90, 92 and even 95 years are being forced to come onto the streets to demand their rights. This is shameful,” Thakur said.

The pensioners are demanding the payment of leave encashment, gratuity and commutation, particularly for employees retired from January 1, 2016, to January 31, 2022, as well as those who retired thereafter. They also sought payment of arrears arising from the revised pay scales and pending 15% dearness allowance (DA).

Referring to the government’s decision to release 35% of pension arrears to Class-3 employees, Thakur said the amount did not cover the pay-related arrears pending for employees who retired before the implementation of the revised pay structure.

Thakur said HRTC pensioners were also facing delays in receiving their pensions and claimed that dues of ₹50,000 and 3% DA had not been paid.

He further claimed that 6,000 pensioners from 18 corporate-sector organisations had not been receiving their pensions.

“Our demand is not for charity. We are demanding our rights, which we have earned,” Thakur said, warning that the protest would be intensified if their demands were not addressed.