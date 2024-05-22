People’s Conference leader Imran Ansari booked for assaulting cop, election officials

Jammu and Kashmir Police have filed two FIRs against People’s Conference leader Imran Ansari for allegedly assaulting a police officer and polling officials during Monday’s elections in north Kashmir’s Baramulla. People’s Conference leader Imran Ansari has been booked for rioting among other offences. (HT File)

Officials said that the FIR numbers 167 and 168 have been filed at the Pattan police station for assaulting a station house officer and a polling officer at two polling stations in Pattan on Monday when the polling was underway.

They said that the sections under which FIRs have been filed include 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 353, 332 (both assault to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code IPC and 131 Representation of Peoples Act.

According to the information, Ansari and his supporters allegedly barged into a polling booth at Hanjiveera and created disturbance. When the police tried to intervene, they allegedly assaulted the police officer. In another case, they allegedly assaulted micro observers and a polling officer at Yakhrampora.

Ansari has not yet reacted to the allegations.

Jammu and Kashmir chief electoral officer Pandurang K Pole has sought a report from the Baramulla senior superintendent of police (SSP) over the incident.