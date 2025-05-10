PGIMER rushes team of doctors, nurses, transport support to J&K

A team of eight doctors, including two each from departments of anaesthesia, general/vascular surgery, orthopedics and plastic surgery, two nursing officers and three employees with transport support, have been deputed to Jammu and Kashmir for national duty. The requirement for a doctors team was received by the institute on Friday and immediate steps were taken to ensure the deployment while keeping in mind the need and facilities at its own campus, said an official. (File)

The team includes Dr Amit Sharma and Dr Sachin from anaesthesia; Dr Swapnesh Sahu and Dr Gokul Krishan Hari from general/vascular surgery; Dr Himanshu Kanwar and Dr Udit K Jayant from orthopaedics; Dr Mahesh and Dr Sachin C Nair from plastic surgery. Nursing officers Narinder Tyagi and Ramesh Kumar will assist in patient care. Transport support will be provided by Shiv Nath, Pradeep Kumar (II) and Lakhvir Singh. The team will report to Dr Ashutosh Gupta, principal-cum-dean, GMC Jammu. On Thursday, five ambulances with first aid kits were sent to Rajouri and Poonch regions.

PGIMER has been on high alert mode since the commencement of Operation Sindoor and following the standard operation procedure for disaster management, said medical superintendent prof Vipin Kaushal. The requirement for a doctors team was received by the institute on Friday and immediate steps were taken to ensure the deployment while keeping in mind the need and facilities at its own campus, said an official. The team is expected to depart in the morning. PGIMER director Prof Vivek Lal said, “PGIMER remains committed to safeguarding human lives and is fully prepared to respond effectively to any emergency, regardless of the challenges we face.”

A high-level committee conducted a spot visit to the advanced trauma centre, PGIMER, on Friday to assess the emergency preparedness. A control room in GMSH-16 is also set up. GMCH-32 has set up a disaster control room.

PGIMER and GMCH-32 are going to function in the normal routine.

There is no change in the surgery schedule so far in both hospitals. However, GMSH-16 has reduced its elective surgeries, but emergency procedures will be done as required. The convocation ceremony in GMCH-32 scheduled for Saturday has been postponed till further notice.The blood bank has also organised special camps to increase the number of blood units in its stock for any exigency.

A 48-year-old female from Poonch who got injured due to an artillery shell has been admitted to PGIMER.

She sustained injury to her left eye and was referred by Government Medical College, Jammu.

She underwent surgery and is currently stable, said the PGIMER spokesperson.