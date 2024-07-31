Plea in HC challenging Channi’s election

A petition has been filed in Punjab and Haryana high court challenging the election of former Congress chief minister, Charanjit Singh Channi as MP from Jalandhar. A petition has been filed in Punjab and Haryana high court challenging the election of former Congress chief minister, Charanjit Singh Channi as MP from Jalandhar. (HT File)

The plea has been filed by Gaurav Luthra, a Jalandhar resident, who claims to be a social activist. The plea seeks that the court should declare the election void alleging that Channi used ‘illegal means and indulged in unfair corrupt practices’ during the election process for getting elected as an MP. The plea also alleges ‘intentional concealment of material facts’ in the nomination papers filed by Channi.

The former CM had defeated BJP’s Sushil Kumar Rinku with a margin of 1,75,993 votes, the highest in the state in the June 1 Lok Sabha polls.

Channi, who was the first Dalit CM of Punjab, won with the highest margin in Jalandhar’s parliamentary seat’s electoral history. Former Prime Minister IK Gujral had won by 1,31,016 votes in 1998.