PM Narendra Modi’s visit to HP ushered in new era of development: BJP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s October 13 Himachal visit was crucial for the state as it would usher in a new era of development, primarily in the field of connectivity, industrialization and education, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has said.

In a statement issued here, BJP spokesperson Sanjay Sharma said the bulk drug park foundation stone which was laid by the PM, would give impetus to the industrial revolution in Himachal strengthening the hill state’s position as a major pharma hub, besides boosting the economy and creating employment opportunities.

He said that the ₹1923 crore would attract investments worth ₹50,000 crore and create more than 50,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities.

He said the Amb-Andora-Delhi Vande Bharat Express will also boost industrial development of the Una district and the religious tourism in the area and the ₹128 crore Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) will strengthen the digital revolution.

He said the PM also visited Chamba, one of the 117 aspirational districts.

“He is the first PM in four decades to visit Chamba where he laid foundation stones of two hydroelectric projects worth ₹418.57 crore and which will generate 176.19 lakh units of electricity per annum,” he said.

Sharma said both projects would ensure uninterrupted power supply in the district while around ₹28 Cr would be spent on the local development and surrounding areas.

Similarly, phase 3 of Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana was also launched from Chamba district, under which the upgradation of 3,160 km of roads older than 10 years will be undertaken. He said the double-engine government of the BJP is giving a new direction to the development of the state under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Jai Ram Thakur.