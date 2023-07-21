Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Two minors booked for firing at duo with air gun

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 21, 2023 01:43 AM IST

The juveniles were enraged over the victims, Anurag, 21, of Sector 46 and Kashish, 22, of Sector 47, staring at them, said Chandigarh Police

Police have booked two juveniles for attempt to murder after they opened fire at two men with an air gun near the Sector 46 market on Wednesday evening.

The juveniles were enraged over the victims, Anurag, 21, of Sector 46 and Kashish, 22, of Sector 47, staring at them, said police.

The accused, both aged 16, have been apprehended and sent to juvenile home.

While one of them is a shooting player and pursuing Class 12 through open school, the other is enrolled in Class 12 at a private school in Sector 35. They are residents of Phase 10, Mohali, and Sector 48, respectively.

Police said the juveniles fired six pellets, including four at Anurag and two at Kashish. The former suffered head and shoulder injuries, while Kashish suffered wounds in the neck and ear.

As per the victims, they were sitting inside their car, while the juveniles were present in another car parked in the opposite direction. There, all four repeatedly made eye contact with each other, when the irked juveniles started taking photos of the victims’ car. When Anurag and Kashish confronted them, they opened fire, said a cop.

Hearing the gunshots and victims’ screams, people gathered at the spot and informed the police, following which the victims were rushed to GMCH, Sector 32, where they underwent treatment and were discharged on Thursday evening.

“We are yet to check the accused’s family background, as we wanted to apprehend them first and produce them in court. Ego clashes made them criminals,” a senior police officer said.

The minors have been booked under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (acts done in furtherance of common intention) at the Sector 34 police station.

