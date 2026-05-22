Police bust Pathankot CCTV spy module sharing highway feed abroad

Police have busted an espionage module with the arrest of a man who installed an internet-based CCTV camera on National Highway 44 to share a live feed of sensitive security movements with foreign intelligence agencies. Baljit Singh, alias Baljit Singh Bittu, a resident of Dhariwal Chack, was arrested for setting up the surveillance equipment at the Sujanpur stop on the highway leading from Pathankot to Jammu.

According to Pathankot senior superintendent of police (SSP) Daljinder Singh Dhillon, the police’s central intelligence agency (CIA) acted on a tip-off that Baljit Singh, alias Baljit Singh Bittu, a resident of Dhariwal Chack, had set up the surveillance equipment at the Sujanpur stop on the highway leading from Pathankot to Jammu.

Following his arrest on Thursday, police interrogated Baljit Singh and recovered the internet-based cameras from the location.

The SSP said that the Sujanpur stop is a sensitive area, and the cameras were strategically placed to monitor security and vehicular movements. Investigation showed that Baljit Singh was motivated and funded from abroad, receiving money to cover the cost of the equipment and operational expenses.

The police have identified three accomplices in the operation. One provided local logistics, while the other two handled direct communication with foreign handlers.

The SSP said that two of these accomplices are already jailed in separate cases and will soon be brought in on production warrants for further interrogation.

A technical investigation is underway to trace the digital links and data streams sent abroad.