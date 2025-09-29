Police hunt continues for assailants in Dhanas firing case

The police are yet to arrest the assailants involved in a firing incident at a Dhanas colony on Saturday night. Sunil stated that as he tried to close the back gate, a gunshot was fired from that side, hitting his left palm. The attackers, after issuing threats, fled from the scene (HT File)

According to the FIR, Sunil Kumar (26), a resident of EWS Colony, Dhanas, who runs a vegetable stall in Sector-26 grain market, was sitting outside his house around 9.20 pm on September 27 along with his friend Amarjeet Singh alias Tota, when a group of 7–8 men armed with hammers and sticks approached them. While Amarjeet managed to run inside and lock the gate, the group allegedly began banging the gate.

Sunil stated that as he tried to close the back gate, a gunshot was fired from that side, hitting his left palm. The attackers, after issuing threats, fled from the scene. Sunil was first taken to Government Multi-Speciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, and later referred to PGI, Sector 12, for further treatment.

“All assailants were wearing masks and it is likely the handiwork of Baba gang of Dhanas, as we had old rivalry with them,” told Sunil.

As per police, the main target of assailants was Amarjeet Singh alias Tota, who had formed Tota gang in Dhanas. He has more than 10 cases against him. The gang had been involved in extortion activities in the area.

On receiving information, ASI Pawan Kumar along with police personnel reached the spot and later recorded Sunil’s statement at PGI after doctors declared him fit. Based on his complaint, a case under Sections 115(2), 109, 3(5), 351(2)(3) of the BNS and Sections 25, 54, and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered at Sarangpur police station.

Police teams are scanning CCTV footage and verifying Sunil’s account to identify the attackers.