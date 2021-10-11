Political parties ignoring real issues, says Sanjha Sunehra Punjab forum

Accusing the political parties of divisive and diversionary tactics ahead of the Punjab assembly elections, members of Sanjha Sunehra Punjab, a non-political forum, organised an interactive session with ex-servicemen at a resort here on Monday. Issues such as shrinking farm income, unemployment, deteriorating education standards, etc. were discussed at the event.

Forum’s convener, former ambassador KC Singh, and other founder members, including Maj Gen Satbir Singh (retd), Air Marshal PS Gill (retd), former DGP DR Bhatti, Rusy Kohli, among others, participated in the event in which ex-servicemen from across Punjab and Haryana participated.

The participants discussed a wide range of issues, including farmers’ protest and Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

KC Singh said the meeting was aimed at highlighting the tactics being adopted by political parties to divert public’s attention from real issues. “Political parties are more concerned about the CM face for the upcoming elections. No party is talking about the decreasing farm income, rising unemployment, inflation, etc.,” he said.

The participants also deliberated upon the in-situ and ex-situ crop residue management to check stubble burning. Demanding implementation of the Swaminathan report for betterment of farmers, the members said farming sector will not be out of the woods even if the farm laws are repealed.

‘Weighing pros and cons of joining politics’

Manch’s founding members said they were weighing the pros and cons of joining politics. Rusy Kohli said most members felt that bringing about a change was possible only if forum members join politics. KC Singh said they had also discussed the same with farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal. “No decision has been taken as of now and the issue will be discussed again in detail,” said Singh.