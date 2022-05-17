Postponement of NEET-PG 2022: Chandigarh GMCH-32 students welcome SC’s decision to dismiss plea
Medical students enrolled at Government Medical College Hospital, Sector 32, welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to dismiss the plea seeking the postponement of he National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Postgraduate) (NEET-PG), 2022.
The decision by the Apex Court came on the grounds that there will be a shortage of doctors if the paper gets delayed. ‘Healthcare of the patients is paramount’ , the court stated. The bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud even remarked that delaying the paper will not be fair on the students who have prepared for the test.
The court also stated that the academic schedule has already been delayed by over four months and further delay will only cause fewer resident doctors.
Students are glad that the exam is being conducted as per the schedule. A NEET aspirant, who is currently interning at GMCH-32, said, “I think the decision by the court is right. It’s about time that we get done with our exam. The delay would have surely caused shortage of doctors”
“When the exam got delayed amid the Covid pandemic, senior interns got overburdened while treating multiple patients in the absence of junior interns. Although students will get nearly four weeks less time to prepare than previous years, delaying the paper won’t solve anything. Counselling process also takes one to two months so it’s better to complete the exam now,” said Dr Vinci Priyash, general secretary of Union Resident Doctor’s Association, GMCH-32.
Torn pages of Gutka Sahib found in Patiala
Amid several unresolved cases, another “sacrilege” incident has been reported near Karhali Sahib in Patiala. Torn pages of Gutka Sahib were found under the culvert of a water canal near the gurdwara in Karhali village. The SSP and officials from civil administration reached the spot and started probe. Later, the torn pages were handed over to gurdwara officials. SSP Deepak Parek, who reached the spot, said the culprits won't be spared.
Punjab revenue officials threaten protest over ambiguity on NOC issuance
Six days after the naib tehsildar-cum-joint sub-registrar of Zirakpur was suspended and an inquiry started against two sub registrars of Ludhiana and Hoshiarpur, Punjab revenue officers association came out against the state government and threatened protest, citing ambiguity in instructions on issuing no-objection certificates (NOCs) for land registration. On May 10, Zirakpur naib tehsildar-cum-joint registrar Harminder Singh was suspended for executing illegal registries of unauthorised colonies.
Have stepped up measures for welfare of seniors: Chandigarh Police
Chairman of Chandigarh Residents Association Welfare Federation (CRAWFED) Hitesh Puri brought up the problem and said that many seniors are living alone and the beat staff must visit them regularly to inquire about their health and ask if they need anything. SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal added that crime is under control due to pro-active policing and meetings with resident and market welfare associations are being held regularly by senior police officers.
‘Hindu Rashtra’ oath row: Ambala residents carry out protest march against MLA Aseem Goel
Weeks after Ambala City MLA Aseem Goel took a controversial oath to make India a 'Hindu Rashtra' along with several others, members of different communities on Monday carried out a protest march seeking action against the legislator. Protesters said such events disturbed the harmony and unity of all religions and criticised Goel for “acting as a leader of one community.”
PSEB Class 10 maths exam cancelled after centre in-charge accuses teachers of ‘facilitating cheating’ at govt school, Ayali Khurd
The Punjab School Education Board maths exam of 252 Class 10 students of Government Senior Secondary School, Ayali Khurd, has been cancelled after high drama was witnessed earlier in the day. The centre superintendent, Vinod Kumar, accused three teachers of helping the students cheat. PSEB has also issued show- cause notices to the Ludhiana DEO (secondary), centre controller, observer and the three teachers of the school who have been accused of disturbing examination proceedings.
