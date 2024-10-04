Power to nominate 5 MLAs should left with new govt: J&K Congress

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) on Friday objected the purported move of the ruling BJP to get five of its leaders nominated to the J&K legislative assembly by lieutenant governor (LG) Manoj Sinha prior to the process of government formation. Post delimitation exercise in May 2022, the delimitation panel had recommended that five members be nominated to the legislative assembly and accordingly kept two seats reserved for women, two for Kashmiri Pandits and one for the PoJK refugees. (HT File)

Terming the move “undemocratic and against the mandate of people”, the Congress asked the LG to desist from any such move.

Addressing media persons here, JKPCC vice president and party’s chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said, “Polls to the 90 member legislative assembly were held and results are awaited on October 8. We express our gratitude to the people but the reports about the BJP nominating five MLAs by the LG before the formation of the government are of grave concern.”

Post delimitation exercise in May 2022, the delimitation panel had recommended that five members be nominated to the legislative assembly and accordingly kept two seats reserved for women, two for Kashmiri Pandits and one for the PoJK refugees.

“While the BJP held elections after 10 years only after the intervention of the Supreme Court, they amended the J&K Reorganisation Act 2019 giving powers to the LG. The new government would be a ‘limited’ democracy because the BJP government has snatched all powers from the government elected by the people, even transferring a deputy magistrate or a SP would not be possible by the chief minister,” he said.

He, however, averred that the elected representatives will launch a campaign for their rights and get them back including statehood.

“While getting powers of the elected government and statehood remains an altogether different issue, the BJP is now up to another ploy to get five MLAs nominated before the government formation, which would be anti-democratic,” said Sharma.

The Congress leader said if the BJP proceeded with the move, it would be an attempt to defeat the mandate of people. “Although the Congress - NC alliance will get comfortable majority to form the government but any such exercise before government formation would be contrary to the democratic norms and would be a betrayal with the mandate of the people,” he said.

The people have cast their vote to elect their representatives to form the government, he said.

He informed that the Congress party had favoured reservations for PoJK refugees, KPs and other minorities through elections in order to give representation to them.

J&K BJP chief Ravinder Raina squarely rejected the claims of the Congress.

“Nomination of the five MLAs would be purely in accordance of the provisions of the J&K Reorganisation Act 2019. Whatever procedure is mentioned in the act to nominate the MLAs would be followed in letter and spirit. None is above the rule of law,” said Raina.

“Desperation and frustration on the part of the Congress is because they are on a sticky wicket and they know that they have lost the polls. Congress is going to lose these elections badly,” he added.