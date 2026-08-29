President Murmu paves way for high court bench in Ladakh

President Droupadi Murmu has issued a regulation that establishes a bench of the high court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in the Union territory of Ladakh, paving the way for bringing higher judicial services closer to the people of the region. For the people of Ladakh, the provision is particularly significant, given the geographical challenges and the considerable distance involved in travelling outside the UT for judicial proceedings. (HT File)

The regulation, titled ‘The Union Territory of Ladakh (Sitting of the Bench of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in Ladakh) Regulation, 2026,’ was promulgated by President Murmu on August 27 and published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary on the same day.

Issued by the Union ministry of law and justice, the regulation seeks to establish a high court bench in Ladakh and address related matters, fulfilling a long-standing demand from the people of Ladakh for improved access to higher judicial remedies in the geographically remote area.

Lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena welcomed the promulgation, stating that the notification was issued within seven days of the Union cabinet’s decision. He emphasised that this quick action demonstrates the Centre’s commitment to addressing the aspirations of the people of Ladakh.

“The Union cabinet decision, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was taken on August 20 with the objective of significantly improving access to justice for citizens, particularly those living in the remote and far-flung areas of Ladakh,” he said.

Saxena expressed his gratitude to the PM and Union home minister Amit Shah for the historic decision.

“The prompt promulgation of the Regulation within a week of the cabinet decision is a clear demonstration of the government of India’s commitment to fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Ladakh. For a geographically challenging region like Ladakh, access to justice cannot be separated from physical accessibility. This decision will substantially ease the difficulties faced by our people in accessing higher judicial remedies and will strengthen their faith in our justice delivery system. It is an important step towards ensuring that the people of Ladakh have easier, faster and more accessible access to justice,” said Saxena.

For the people of Ladakh, the provision is particularly significant, given the geographical challenges and the considerable distance involved in travelling outside the UT for judicial proceedings.

The availability of HC sittings in Ladakh will substantially reduce the time, travel and associated expenses involved in accessing higher judicial remedies. It will make the justice delivery system more accessible to ordinary citizens, litigants, advocates and other stakeholders, while strengthening their access to constitutional and legal remedies closer to their homes.