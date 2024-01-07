Probe agencies being misused against Oppn: Deepender on ED raids in Haryana

In a first comment by a senior leader of the Congress on the raids and searches carried out by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Haryana, Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda on Saturday said the central probe agencies are being misused against the opposition parties. Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda addressing a Dalit Sammelan in Karnal on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Deepender, who was in Karnal to address a Dalit Sammelan on Saturday, said there was no recovery from the residence of Congress MLA from Sonepat Surender Panwar.

The central agency had launched raids at over 20 locations in Sonepat, Chandigarh, Yamunanagar, Karnal, Mohali and Faridabad on Thursday under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in cases linked to alleged illegal mining in the state.

While the searches ended at BJP leader Manoj Wadhwa’s residence in Karnal’s Sector 32 on Friday night, they were still underway at a location linked to former Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) MLA Dilbag Singh in Yamunanagar on Saturday.

The probe agency has yet to issue any formal statement on the recoveries. However, quoting ED officials, news agency ANI on Friday reported recovery of about ₹5 crore cash, “illegal” foreign-made rifles, around 300 cartridges and bullets, more than 100 liquor bottles, 4-5 kg of gold biscuits and jewellery, and documents of assets in India and abroad from the premises linked to Singh and his associates.

Later speaking to reporters at the office of AICC secretary Virender Singh Rathore, Deepender said the truth will come out once the details are shared. “But as far as the working of these probe agencies are concerned, the public believes that they are misused by the government to target the opposition,” he added.

On his choice of contesting in the upcoming general elections, the lawmaker said he will fight from the Rohtak Lok Sabha seat.

“Public has now decided that the BJP-JJP government is going and Congress government under the leadership of Bhupinder Singh Hooda and the presidentship of Udai Bhan is coming soon in the state,” Deepender said.