Probe by DSP shoddy and botched up, conduct it afresh: Mohali court to Punjab DGP

Terming the probe conducted by a Mohali police deputy superintendent of police (DSP) in two immigration fraud cases as "shoddy and botched up", a local court has directed the Punjab director general of police (DGP) to get the inquiries done afresh. Mohali court directed Punjab Police DGP to get fresh inquiries into two immigration frauds done by a senior IPS-level officer.

Completing hearings into the plea by victims of these frauds, the court of additional district and sessions judge Harsimranjit Singh directed the DGP to get the inquiries done by a senior IPS-level officer, observing that the repetitive and questionable inquiries by the DSP necessitated a meaningful investigation by the DGP’s office.

In their plea, the victims accused DSP Gursher Singh Sandhu, posted as in-charge, special branch, Mohali, of favouring the accused in the investigation of two immigration fraud cases and finally giving them a clean chit.

In its order, the court noted that inquiries by DSP Sandhu often victimised the complainants further and inexplicably cleared the named culprits, suggesting either incompetence or ulterior motives on his part.

‘Accused named complainant in FIR’

The first botched up approach came to the notice of the court in the FIR lodged at the Sadar Kharar police station on January 6, 2023, on the complaint of petitioner Baldish Kaur.

As per the FIR, an immigration agent Gurpreet Singh had beguiled five innocent persons, namely Gurwinder Singh, Malkit Singh, Jobanpreet Singh, Shamsher Singh and Charanjit Singh, on the pretext of sending them abroad and received handsome sum of money from them.

But in spite of clear-cut oral as well as documentary evidence, he was made complainant in the case to screen him from punishment, the court observed.

It said it deserved to be noted that Gurpreet was not the victim of immigration fraud but was one of the channels through whom number of gullible persons were defrauded. Yet, Gurpreet was made complainant for reasons best known to the investigating officer DSP Sandhu.

‘No basis for exonerating accused’

The second inquiry in connection with an FIR from the Sohana police station followed the same pattern. Here, the FIR was lodged on November 15, 2023, based on complaints by Vattanpreet Singh, Davinder Singh and Gurnam Singh, who had filed separate applications with the Mohali SSP.

DSP Sandhu conducted a joint inquiry, primarily on Vattanpreet’s complaint, and recommended a case against Sarabjit Singh Sandhu and Ravinder Pal Singh Deol for alleged offences.

The inquiry report, included with the main challan, showed that co-complainant Gurnam accused Sarabjit, Manvir Singh and Prince of running a fraudulent immigration company.

However, Manvir and Prince were never included in the inquiry nor were their statements recorded despite specific allegations against them.

The court found no basis for exonerating them, as the report was silent on their roles.

Additionally, DSP Sandhu did not investigate the forgery offences by contacting the Embassy to verify the visa documents.

The court further stated that by making Vattanpreet the complainant and excluding the 10 actual victims, the inquiry officer attempted to shield him from punishment. No action was taken against Vattanpreet, who was involved in the immigration fraud with GB Immigration Company, run by Manvir and Prince.

‘Inquiry appears biased and prejudiced’

“The inquiry by DSP Sandhu appears biased and prejudiced, benefiting some culprits while causing harm to victims Davinder and Gurnam. The inquiry likely aimed to shield Vattanpreet, Manvir, Prince and Harjot Kaur, who conspired with Sarabjit, to defraud peopl,” the court noted.

It concluded that DSP Sandhu conducted a biased and misdirected inquiry, ignoring incriminating evidence against Manvir, Prince, Harjot and Vattanpreet, and did not recommend any criminal action against them.

When contacted, DSP Sandhu refused to comment on the issue.