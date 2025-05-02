Menu Explore
Property dealer shot at in Hisar

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
May 02, 2025 06:16 AM IST

A property dealer was on Thursday shot at by three bike-borne assailants near Sainipura village in Hisar’s Hansi, police said. The victim, identified as Jaideep alias Sesa of Sisai village, was rushed to civil hospital in Hansi. His two friends, who were riding with him on a motorcycle, fled after the assailants fired shots at him.

The victim, identified as Jaideep alias Sesa of Sisai village, was rushed to civil hospital in Hansi. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Hansi DSP Ravinder Sangwan said that the incident took place when Jaideep along with his friends was coming to Hansi from their village on a bike.

“When they reached Sainipura village, bike-borne assailants intercepted them and fired shots at Jaideep who was riding pillion. After sustaining bullet injuries, he fell to the ground and his friends fled. Then, the assailants fled the crime spot and Jaideep’s friends informed his family about the incident,” the DCP added.

He further said that the injured was rushed to civil hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

“We are checking the CCTV cameras to ascertain the identity of the accused. An FIR will be registered after recording statements of the injured and his two friends,” the DSP added.

