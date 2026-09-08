Punjab: 7 flights diverted amid drone movement; FIR registered

The movement of multiple suspected drones around the operational area of the Amritsar international airport prompted the authorities to divert seven flights, including two international ones, to Delhi, an official said on Monday. An FIR has been registered, police said, adding that the the drone activity was linked to the videography of a sports tournament being held in a nearby village. Amritsar (rural) SSP Kanwalpreet Singh Chahal said a formal complaint was lodged by the Airport Authority on September 7. (HT File)

The incident occurred at around 10 pm on Sunday when the of movement of drone-like objects was detected near the runway area. It triggered an immediate security response, with the Punjab Police and other central security agencies being alerted, the official said.

Shri Guru Ram Das Ji International Airport director Anirudh Kumar said multiple suspected drones were hovering around the airport’s operational area on Sunday night, following which police were informed.

For about 1 hour and 30 minutes, all flight operations remained suspended. Malaysia Airlines, IndiGo, Air India and Air India Express flights were among those diverted, officials said.

Raja Sansi SHO Gurpreet Singh said assistant sub-inspector Niranjan Singh conducted a probe and found nothing suspicious. He however said appropriate action would be initiated against those responsible for operating the drones without permission.

Amritsar (rural) SSP Kanwalpreet Singh Chahal said a formal complaint was lodged by the Airport Authority this morning, following which a search operation was launched in the surrounding areas.