Punjab: Arms ‘trafficker’ arrested in Gurdaspur, 5 pistols seized

Police on Wednesday said it busted a cross-border arms trafficking module with the arrest of a person here involved in supplying weapons to gangsters on the directions of foreign handlers. Five sophisticated pistols and seven magazines were seized, SSP Aditya said. The arms and ammunition seized by the Gurdaspur police.

The arrested accused has been identified as Arshdeep Singh, a resident of Uppli village in Sangrur. He had returned from Dubai in 2024 and had been involved in supplying illegal weapons to criminal gangs, the SSP said.

The FIR in this connection was registered under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act at Ghuman Kalan police station on January 20. “The accused has been remanded to police custody for further interrogation. Efforts are underway to trace his backward and forward links. The investigation is continuing to dismantle the entire network,” the SSP said.

2 arrested for firing

Two persons, reportedly behind the firing at a Domino’s outlet, were arrested, the Gurdaspur police said. A pistol with a magazine, three rounds and 520-gram heroin have been seized from the accused. The bike of the arrested persons — Nikhal Thakur and Abhishek — has also been seized, police said.

The firing incident took place on December 27 following which an FIR under Sections 109, 351(2), 324(4), 308(2) and 308(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and 25, 27, 54 and 59 under the Arms Act was registered at Gurdaspur City police station.

“Different teams were formed in search of the culprits. Now, offence under Section 21(C), 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has also been added to the case,” the SSP said.