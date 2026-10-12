Choosing an international curriculum - What are Indian parents really investing in?

India’s International education landscape is evolving rapidly. The country now has 274 IB World schools, while Cambridge International has more than 800 schools in India. Nearly half of Cambridge schools in India are located in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, indicating that international curricula are becoming increasingly accessible beyond the metros. Cambridge’s March 2026 examination series also recorded more than 91,000 entries in India, a 7% increase year-on-year. IB (StockPic)

But choosing International Board (IB) or Cambridge is much more than choosing an alternative education curriculum. This growth reflects the steadily shifting aspiration of young Indian parents, who want to provide their children with higher learning opportunities in international universities, global exposure and career opportunities. International Boards focus on inquiry-led learning, critical thinking, independent learning, creativity and collaboration. For students considering international universities, the IB and Cambridge board schooling also provides familiarity with the academic approaches and assessment systems. Beyond university admissions, there is a larger aspiration: To raise young people who are comfortable engaging with different cultures and perspectives, and who see themselves as part of a global community.

However, while all the above possibilities are attractive and aspirational, the crucial question that parents need to understand is how fully is their child experiencing this mode of education in the actual school environment? Are the IB and Cambridge board schools successfully able to translate the core values and properties that the board curriculum promises? For parents, this distinction can be crucial when selecting an International-board school for their children.

A child may study an international curriculum, but the broader experience is shaped by the opportunities they have to explore, question, collaborate, make choices and engage with perspectives beyond their immediate environment. Parents need to also be aware that while the curriculum provides a framework, it is the schools culture, teaching staff and everyday classroom practises that actually bring the framework to life!

What parents need to look for when selecting an international board school for their children:

Beyond the syllabus: Parents look beyond the syllabus and understand what a typical classroom looks like. Are children encouraged to ask questions, investigate ideas, make connections? Or is learning primarily cantered around instruction and assessment? Investment in teaching staff: Teachers play a crucial role in translating the curriculum into an academic experience, every single day, in the classrooms. Their training, teaching approaches and ability to facilitate inquiry and discussion are therefore as important as investing in the school and academic infrastructure. Opportunities for independent thinking: An important part of international education is focused on developing independent thinking and helping children form their own opinions. Classrooms that encourage opportunities like debates, discussions, problem solving and reflection can therefore prove beneficial in encouraging students to form and articulate their own perspectives. Access to global exposure: Beyond international travel and exchange programmes, adequate and accurate knowledge of global cultures can be gained through a well-executed international curriculum in a classroom. This can be through exposure to knowledge of different cultures, societies, economics, and environments via histories, social sciences and other formats that help build critical thinking while making them aware of the world. Cultivating individual agency: The ability to make choices, pursue areas of interest, and take responsibility for learning can help children develop confidence and independence. Parents can ask how much of this is built into everyday school life. Future readiness for students: For many families, enrolling into international boards is the first step towards preparing their children for global learning and working experiences. On a broader scale, it translates into building adaptability, communication, cultural awareness, and ability to work across different environments. Understanding how a school is equipped to define and develop these capabilities and values, is a crucial factor when selecting a school with international curriculum. Lastly, for parents, it is important to ensure that they are aligned with the school’s operational efficiency and efforts towards helping children develop into true global citizens. It is not simply about international exposure, or admission into reputed, global universities or adaptability to different cultures. It is also about developing the core capacity and values of empathy, curiosity, critical thinking, problem solving, social responsibility and an inherent confidence in engaging with an interconnected and complex world. Afterall, international curriculum or not, it is still the price of education being paid by a parent to shape not only the future of their child, but also their personalities, their habits and their beliefs, empowering them to think and build an identity in an increasingly noisy and chaotic world.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Nitasha Sagar Kukar, founder & CEO, Academio.