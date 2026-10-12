Passenger returning from Bangkok held with hydroponic weed at Delhi's IGI Airport; Here's what happened
The contraband, weighing approximately 13.34 kg, along with its packing material. The passenger was taken into custody and produced before a competent court.
Customs officers at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport apprehended a passenger after more than 13.3 kg of suspected hydroponic weed was reportedly recovered from him.
The passenger was arriving at the IGI Airport from Bangkok via Kuala Lumpur when he was apprehended by Customs officers, news agency PTI reported, citing officials.
Also Read | Man arrested with 13.8kg weed at Delhi airport
What happened?
On October 4, the passenger was intercepted based on specific intelligence, an official statement reportedly said.
It added that a search of the passenger’s person and baggage revealed 10 packets of a green substance that prima facie tested positive for hydroponic weed or marijuana during preliminary testing.
Also Read | 6.4 kg hydroponic weed found in aircraft lavatories, under seats, baggage at Delhi airport, 3 held
The seized contraband weighed approximately 13.34 kg, including packaging, and was confiscated under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and the Customs Act, 1962.
Following this, the passenger was taken into custody, produced before a competent court, and subsequently remanded to judicial custody.
Also Read | Punjab woman arriving from Thailand held with 11.5 kg weed at Delhi airport
Cocaine, hydroponic weed destroyed by Delhi Customs
Earlier, Delhi Customs destroyed around 165 kg of seized narcotics, including cocaine and hydroponic weed, PTI reported on October 7, citing officials.
The exercise was conducted under the supervision of Commissioner of Customs (Airport and General), Arvind Saran.
The department said that the disposal was carried out in accordance with the prescribed legal procedures and safeguards.
According to an official statement, the consignment comprised around 140 kg of hydroponic weed valued at approximately ₹140 crore and 25 kg of cocaine worth around ₹375 crore.
Meanwhile, the department reportedly also noted that between April and September 2025, the Delhi Customs seized nearly 611 kg of narcotics in 89 cases at the IGI Airport. The seized contraband included heroin, cocaine, and hydroponic weed.
(with inputs from PTI)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnushka Awasthi
Anushka Awasthi is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers politics, geopolitics, and major national and international developments. She holds both a Bachelor's and a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), New Delhi. Passionate about India's political landscape, Anushka believes that politics shapes every aspect of society, from public policy to everyday life. This drives her to deliver timely, accurate, and researched news that helps readers make sense of everyday developments. Before joining Hindustan Times, Anushka worked with the Zee News English website, reporting extensively on Indian politics and international affairs. During her tenure, she also wrote a range of interviews and analytical stories, focusing on key political and international affairs events. Her reporting is driven by a strong interest in journalism and a dedication to balanced reporting. She strives to present news with clarity and context in the digital era. She aims to ensure that readers stay informed about issues that matter. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys planning her next travel adventure to various corners of India, reading classical books, and binging sitcoms. A coffee enthusiast, she is always on the lookout for new places and experiences.Read More
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