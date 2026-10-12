Passenger returning from Bangkok held with hydroponic weed at Delhi's IGI Airport; Here's what happened

Customs officers at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport apprehended a passenger after more than 13.3 kg of suspected hydroponic weed was reportedly recovered from him. The passenger was arriving at the IGI Airport from Bangkok via Kuala Lumpur when he was apprehended by Customs officers. (Representative Image/ANI)

The passenger was arriving at the IGI Airport from Bangkok via Kuala Lumpur when he was apprehended by Customs officers, news agency PTI reported, citing officials.

Also Read | Man arrested with 13.8kg weed at Delhi airport

What happened? On October 4, the passenger was intercepted based on specific intelligence, an official statement reportedly said.

It added that a search of the passenger’s person and baggage revealed 10 packets of a green substance that prima facie tested positive for hydroponic weed or marijuana during preliminary testing.

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The seized contraband weighed approximately 13.34 kg, including packaging, and was confiscated under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and the Customs Act, 1962.

Following this, the passenger was taken into custody, produced before a competent court, and subsequently remanded to judicial custody.

Also Read | Punjab woman arriving from Thailand held with 11.5 kg weed at Delhi airport

Cocaine, hydroponic weed destroyed by Delhi Customs Earlier, Delhi Customs destroyed around 165 kg of seized narcotics, including cocaine and hydroponic weed, PTI reported on October 7, citing officials.

The exercise was conducted under the supervision of Commissioner of Customs (Airport and General), Arvind Saran.

The department said that the disposal was carried out in accordance with the prescribed legal procedures and safeguards.

According to an official statement, the consignment comprised around 140 kg of hydroponic weed valued at approximately ₹140 crore and 25 kg of cocaine worth around ₹375 crore.

Meanwhile, the department reportedly also noted that between April and September 2025, the Delhi Customs seized nearly 611 kg of narcotics in 89 cases at the IGI Airport. The seized contraband included heroin, cocaine, and hydroponic weed.

(with inputs from PTI)