Delhi Police take down 300 social media posts in crackdown on ‘misinformation’ amid protests

The action comes amid heightened tensions following protests against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and allegations of police misconduct during the demonstrations. Police are scanning online platforms to identify fabricated videos, misleading claims and content that could potentially disturb public order.

Delhi Police is monitoring social media platforms to curb the spread of misinformation amid protests in the capital, with around 300 posts allegedly aimed at spreading rumours or creating public unrest taken down, police sources said, according to PTI on Monday.

What was the AI-generated video case connected to the Delhi Police misinformation crackdown?

What was the AI-generated video case connected to the Delhi Police misinformation crackdown?

Did Delhi Police ask X to remove posts linked to the protests?

Did Delhi Police ask X to remove posts linked to the protests?

Why did Delhi Police take down around 300 social media posts during the protests?

Why did Delhi Police take down around 300 social media posts during the protests?

The police have also approached social media platform X, seeking the removal of objectionable and allegedly misleading content linked to the protests, according to PTI. Further action is being taken against posts found to be spreading misinformation or attempting to incite unrest, they added.

The crackdown on misleading content comes days after the arrest of a 24-year-old man, identified as Nadeem Ahmed, for allegedly using artificial intelligence (AI) tools to create and circulate a fabricated video depicting a police officer sexually harassing a woman journalist during a protest against the CEC.

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According to police, Ahmed allegedly circulated the video falsely portraying a police personnel in an objectionable manner. The case is being investigated separately from allegations of sexual harassment levelled against police personnel by women journalists.

The development comes against the backdrop of protests organised by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar, where demonstrators demanded Kumar’s resignation over allegations of “vote chori”. Delhi Police had detained several protesters and key figures during the demonstrations, citing the lack of permission for the protest.

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The protests also triggered extensive security arrangements in central Delhi, with restrictions imposed around sensitive locations and metro services affected as authorities sought to prevent further disruption. Police personnel were deployed in large numbers to manage crowds and maintain order.

The demonstrations were also marked by allegations of violence and intimidation. Groups of men allegedly threatened and assaulted protesters and journalists in Connaught Place and near the MCD Civic Centre, even as security personnel were deployed across the city centre.

Police are continuing to monitor online activity as part of efforts to prevent rumours and unverified claims from escalating tensions. Officials have emphasised that the exercise is aimed at identifying misleading content and preventing any attempt to disturb public order.

(With inputs from PTI)