Maharashtra Maritime Board plans three floating hotels in Navi Mumbai; diners may enjoy views of Atal Setu, India’s longest sea bridge
Maharashtra Maritime Board has invited private operators to operate three floatels near the newly developed tourism jetty in Belapur, Navi Mumbai
Imagine dining aboard a floating hotel with views of the Atal Setu, India’s longest sea bridge connecting Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, and the waters of Panvel Creek. The Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) plans to facilitate the development of three floating hospitality facilities, or floatels, near the Belapur jetty in Navi Mumbai as part of its efforts to promote maritime tourism and waterfront leisure.
The state government’s maritime agency has invited private operators to develop and operate floatels at three locations near the newly developed tourism jetty in Sector 15, Belapur. According to the tender, the floating facilities could offer dining, accommodation, recreation, entertainment and other tourism-related services, subject to statutory approvals and maritime safety requirements.
The proposed facilities would be anchored at locations approved by the MMB. Visitors would be ferried between the shore and the floating establishments using auxiliary boats, also known as tender boats. The tourism jetty at Belapur is envisaged as the boarding and disembarking point for passengers, as well as a route for transporting supplies and equipment to the floatels, it said.
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What is a floatel?
A floatel is a floating hotel or hospitality facility built on a vessel or floating platform, offering accommodation, dining and entertainment on water. Unlike conventional hotels built on land, floatels are designed to provide a distinctive waterfront experience. Depending on their design, they may be permanently anchored or capable of moving.
Maharashtra maritime model
The MMB’s tender identifies waterfront hospitality, recreational opportunities, private investment and tourism-related maritime infrastructure as objectives of the proposed project.
As per the tender, the selected operator will be responsible for financing, designing, developing, deploying and commissioning the facility, besides securing the necessary approvals and complying with maritime, environmental and safety rules. The operator will also have to manage passenger transfers and maintain the floatel and associated assets.
The tender states that temporary landside facilities, including ticket counters, will have to be developed by the selected operator at its own cost, with the MMB providing facilitation. The floatel can operate only from a mooring or anchorage location designated and approved by the board.
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Mumbai’s floatel experiment
Mumbai’s experiment with floating restaurants and hotels has had mixed results. AB Celestial, located near the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, shut in April 2021 amid the pandemic and coastal road construction, while Ark Deck Bar capsized in May 2018.
The Mumbai Port Trust later launched two floating restaurants, Queensline Sea-Yah and Neverland, near the Gateway of India, with another planned near Girgaum Chowpatty. Separately, a proposed luxury offshore floatel near Nariman Point reached a key regulatory milestone in June 2026, when the coastal authority recommended clearance.
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However, the floating restaurants that shut during the Covid-19 lockdowns have not reopened since the pandemic.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMehul R Thakkar
Mehul R Thakkar is a Mumbai-based journalist who closely tracks the city’s ever-evolving real estate landscape. He believes that Mumbai presents a unique reality that, while Mumbaikars deeply aspire to own a home in the city of dreams, many spend little actual time living in it due to long commutes and demanding work lives. With over 11 years of experience in journalism, I have reported across a wide spectrum of beats, including real estate, housing, infrastructure, aviation, and education. I have also extensively covered the workings of India’s wealthiest civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), providing insight into the policy, governance, and urban planning decisions that directly influence Mumbai’s growth. Before joining Hindustan Times, I worked in fast-paced digital and print newsrooms, including Moneycontrol.com and Deccan Chronicle, as well as national dailies such as The Asian Age and DNA. Outside the newsroom, I am an avid weather tracker, a fan of spy thrillers in both books and films, and a keen follower of international affairs.Read More