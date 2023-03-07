Punjab assembly: Congress MLAs ‘boycott’ CM Bhagwant Mann, walk out

Leader of opposition and Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Tuesday apprised Punjab Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan of his party MLAs’ decision to “boycott” chief minister Bhagwant Mann for his “threatening posture” towards members of the opposition during a discussion on corruption on Monday. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann entering the Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh on Tuesday afternoon. The Congress MLAs walked out soon after. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Bajwa said that Congress members will participate in the proceedings as long as the chief minister was not present and will leave once he arrives. On Tuesday, when Mann entered the House, the Congress members left.

Mann and Bajwa were involved in an argument in the House on Monday after the Congress leader raised questions on the functioning of the state vigilance bureau.

Alleging that Mann had made a “threatening gesture by pointing a finger” towards the opposition benches, the Congress members demanded an apology from the chief minister and later boycotted proceedings for the rest of the day.

Participating in the debate on the motion of thanks on the governor’s address on the second day of the budget session, Bajwa had referred to AAP MP Raghav Chadha’s Sunday statement in which he slammed the BJP government at the Centre, accusing it of misusing central investigating agencies like the CBI and ED against its political rivals. “I was reading Raghav Chadha’s statement who said that the CBI, ED and NIA were conducting raids against opposition leaders every day. He opined that the BJP flag should be put up at their offices,” Bajwa said in the House.

“I also want to say to you (Mann), let us move forward. Tomorrow, do not force us to say “put the AAP flag at the vigilance office (in Punjab),” said Bajwa.

The chief minister immediately rose from his seat and objected to the Congress leader’s remarks. Mann reminded Bajwa that a former chief minister of his party had submitted a list of “corrupt” ministers and MLAs to the Congress high command which “instead of acting against them sat over the list to avert embarrassment for the party”.

“You cannot make such a statement that the AAP flag should be put up at the vigilance office,” Mann said and asserted that whosoever has done wrong will not be spared.

Bajwa asked the chief minister why he did not take action against AAP’s former state minister Fauja Singh Sarari. He also asked the reason for the “delay” in arresting Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta.

When Mann said his government will not spare anyone found indulging in corruption, Bajwa again asked the CM why a case was not registered against Sarari.

While naming several former Congress leaders who switched over to the BJP, Mann said whichever party they may join, if they are found involved in corruption they will not be spared.