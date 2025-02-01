Menu Explore
Punjab: Box libraries promote reading culture in Barnala village

ByMuskan, Sangrur
Feb 01, 2025 08:00 AM IST

Five mini libraries—three at Deewana village, one at Naryangarh Sohian village, and another at Chhiniwal Khurd village—have been established in the district

In Barnala’s Diwana village, youth have taken fancy to box libraries.

The box libraries have been built at a cost of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8,000 each (HT Photo)
The box libraries have been built at a cost of 8,000 each (HT Photo)

Initiated in 2019 by Varinder Deewana, a food supply inspector at Jagraon in Ludhiana, the project is promoting literature and fostering a reading culture among youngsters. It provides easy access to books for people who are unable to visit the main library, offering a space for villagers to borrow, exchange, and contribute books.

Deewana also manages the Shaheed Kartar Singh Saraba Library, launched in 2011, at the village’s panchayat office. He came up with the idea of box libraries after seeing similar initiatives abroad. These mini libraries are designed to be easily accessible, offering a space for people to borrow and exchange books.

“We have set up five mini libraries—three at Deewana village, one at Naryangarh Sohian village, and another at Chhiniwal Khurd village. Each box library contains 30 to 40 books, and on average, 10 to 12 people visit the libraries daily. Some even contribute books,” said Deewana.

The box libraries have been built at a cost of 8,000 each, while the main library, which houses between 11,000 to 12,000 books, has required an investment of 12 lakh, all funded by Deewana himself. However, due to a lack of space for students to study, the main library is open only on Sundays, with the aim of helping students prepare for exams like IAS and PCS.

Deewana, 39, has expressed the need for government support to sustain and expand his efforts. “We are running these libraries without any government aid. It would be beneficial if the government funds my efforts.”

Local contributions, including support from the gram panchayat, has helped him sustain the initiative. Villagers provide monthly support, and the panchayat office offers free space for the main library.

Despite this, Deewana highlighted the disparity in funding for public services. “Liquor shops are decorated with lights, but libraries remain neglected. The government should invest in making libraries more engaging,” he said.

Randhir Singh, the sarpanch of Diwana village, lauded Deewana’s effort and called the initiative an important resource for the village’s youth and adults alike.

