Ireland all-rounder announces retirement from international cricket

Ireland Women all-rounder Arlene Kelly has announced her retirement from international cricket following the team's ongoing third ODI against England Women in Worcester. England's Alice Capsey shakes hands with Ireland's Arlene Kelly. (Action Images via Reuters)

The 32-year-old made her international debut in June 2022 and went on to make 110 appearances for Ireland across formats, becoming one of the side's most consistent performers.

A medium-pace swing bowler renowned for her accuracy and reliability, Kelly finished her career with 135 wickets for Ireland, placing her third on the all-time list of wicket-takers for Ireland Women behind Isobel Joyce and Laura Delany.

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Her best international figures came against the Netherlands in a T20I in 2023, when she returned remarkable figures of 5/12 .

That year proved to be a standout one for Kelly, who was named Cricket Ireland’s Women’s International Player of the Year and also won the ICC Women’s Player of the Month award for August 2023.

Kelly also contributed with the bat, scoring 601 runs across white-ball cricket, while she was also entrusted with the captaincy in 2025 when she led Ireland in the absence of Gaby Lewis and Orla Prendergast.

Reflecting on her decision, Kelly said representing Ireland had been an “absolute privilege” and thanked her teammates, coaches and Cricket Ireland for their support.

“It’s been an absolute privilege to represent Ireland over the past four-and-a-half years and I’ve been fortunate enough to make so many amazing memories both on and off the field. However, the time feels right to hang up the boots and head back to New Zealand to be around my family and friends.”

Ireland captain Gaby Lewis paid tribute to Kelly's impact on the group, describing her as a player the team could always rely on. “Arlene has become such a special part of our team over the last four years,” Lewis said.

“She has given so much to us, both on and off the field, and has been someone we could always rely on.”

Ireland Women head coach Lloyd Tennant also praised Kelly's reliability and influence within the squad. “Arlene will be a big loss to Irish cricket,” Tennant said.

“She’s been so reliable and handles pressure situations extremely well.

“Her presence in our environment will also be a huge loss. She’s helped shape a new era of high performance, always looking for ways to improve and make the most of her ability."