Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Nov 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab: BSF seizes 2 drones, heroin near Indo-Pak border in Amritsar

ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh
Nov 25, 2024 07:14 AM IST

Both the drones are presumed to be crashed due to activation of technical countermeasures deployed along the border

Two drones and 570 grams of heroin were recovered from a field near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Amritsar district on Saturday, a spokesperson of the Border Security Force (BSF) said on Sunday.

The BSF with one of the seized drones and the packet of heroin. (HT File)
The BSF with one of the seized drones and the packet of heroin. (HT File)

A drone and a packet containing 570 grams of heroin were seized from a field near Daoke village in Amritsar on Saturday, the spokesperson said.

Another drone was recovered from a field by the BSF troops patrolling near Mahawa village on Saturday.

Both the drones are presumed to have crashed due to activation of technical countermeasures deployed along the border to combat smuggling, the spokesperson said.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On