Punjab: BSF seizes 2 drones, heroin near Indo-Pak border in Amritsar

Two drones and 570 grams of heroin were recovered from a field near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Amritsar district on Saturday, a spokesperson of the Border Security Force (BSF) said on Sunday. The BSF with one of the seized drones and the packet of heroin. (HT File)

A drone and a packet containing 570 grams of heroin were seized from a field near Daoke village in Amritsar on Saturday, the spokesperson said.

Another drone was recovered from a field by the BSF troops patrolling near Mahawa village on Saturday.

Both the drones are presumed to have crashed due to activation of technical countermeasures deployed along the border to combat smuggling, the spokesperson said.