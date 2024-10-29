Punjab: Cheema announces free insurance for midday meal workers

Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Monday announced that Punjab Mid-Day Meal Society (PMMS) has signed an agreement with Canara Bank, under which midday meal cooks and helpers will be insured free of cost. Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema has also written a demi-official (DO) letter to the Centre recommending an increase in the salary of midday meal cooks from ₹ 600 to ₹ 2,000. (HT File)

Cheema said that midday meal workers who open a zero balance account in Canara Bank in Punjab will be covered under this insurance scheme. The plan includes insurance coverage of ₹16 lakh in case of accidental death, ₹1 lakh in case of natural death, and ₹2 lakh in case of death of a spouse in an accident.

At a meeting with the representatives of the Mid-day Meal Cooks Union Punjab, Cheema informed that the cabinet sub-committee has also written a demi-official (DO) letter to the Centre, recommending an increase in the salary of midday meal cooks from ₹600 to ₹2,000.

On their demand for a hike in salary, the minister said that in addition to the recommended letter, their case will be further pursued by the education minister and officials of the school education department with the central government.

The finance minister said that the state government has also made a recommendation to the Centre for providing one cook for every 50 students.

Currently, the arrangement allows for one midday meal cook for every 1 to 25 students, two for 25 to 100 students, and subsequently only one cook for every additional 100 students.

Cheema also asked school education secretary KK Yadav to consider creating additional posts for midday cooks at the block level to ensure alternate arrangements are available when workers need leave.

He also directed the managing director of Mid Day Meal Society Varinder Singh Brar to provide prons, caps, and gloves to the midday meal workers at the earliest.

Mid Day Meal Cooks Union Punjab’s president Karamchand Chindalia and general secretary Mumtaz Begam attended the meeting among others.