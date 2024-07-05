Punjab chief secy directs DCs to ensure completion of flood protection work

Chief secretary Anurag Verma on Thursday held a meeting with all the deputy commissioners of the state via video conferencing and directed them to be on their toes during the monsoon season. Commuters wade through a flooded road after rains in Jalandhar on Thursday. (PTI)

Water resources principal secretary Krishan Kumar said that on Thursday, the level of Bhakra Dam is 1590 feet, which is 8 feet lower than the level last year. Similarly, Pong Dam is 30 feet lower, and Ranjit Sagar Dam is 34 feet lower than last year.

Verma stated that this year flood protection works amounting to ₹252 crore were being done. Verma directed the DCs to again visit the vulnerable spots in their districts and ensure that the flood protection works have been satisfactorily completed. He directed the DCs to remain in touch with the local population in the villages near the vulnerable points during the entire monsoon season.

The DCs were also directed to review the electricity arrangements with PSPCL authorities. Krishan Kumar said that about 8.5 lakh EC bags have been procured and made available close to the vulnerable points in the various districts.