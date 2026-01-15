Punjab CM appears before Akal Takht acting jathedar, says viral video doctored

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann appeared before acting jathedar Kuldeep Singh Gargaj at the Akal Takht secretariat in the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar on Thursday after being summoned in connection with his alleged remarks about Sikh traditions and tenets. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann appearing before acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj and Takht Damdama Sahib jathedar Baba Tek Singh Dhanaula at the Akal Takht secretariat in Amritsar on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The focus of the meeting was a viral video over which the Akal Takht, the supreme temporal seat of the Sikhs, had expressed concern and subsequently summoned the CM.

Speaking to reporters after the nearly hour-long meeting, Mann categorically denied the authenticity of the footage. “The video being circulated is completely doctored and edited with malicious intent,” Mann said. “I have placed the facts before the jathedar sahab. It is a conspiracy by political opponents to tarnish my image and to create a rift between a sewadar of Punjab and the Akal Takht,” the chief minister said.

Accompanied by his media adviser, Baltej Pannu, and Aam Aadmi Party chief spokesperson and MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, the chief minister maintained a sombre and respectful tone while defending his conduct.

Mann said he had submitted his clarification to the Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Gargaj and Takht Damdama Sahib jathedar Baba Tek Singh Dhanaula. “They said they would go through the explanation and take a decision accordingly. I will abide by the verdict pronounced by the Sikh clergy.”

Besides Baba Tek Singh Dhanaula, who was seated next to Giani Gargaj, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee secretary Partap Singh and a sewadar were present in the room during the appearance of the CM, who carried a suitcase containing files.

In case of missing 328 sacred saroops of Guru Granth Sahib, the CM said the investigation is underway. “Everything will be done in coordination with the SGPC as this matter is concerned with the religious sentiments of the Sikhs,” he said.

Mann, who arrived in Amritsar on Wednesday itself, paid obeisance at the Golden Temple before entering the Akal Takht secretariat around 11.30am.

Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj had last week summoned Mann for allegedly making comments on ‘Guru ki Golak (a gurdwara donation box)’ and indulging in “objectionable activities” with the pictures of the Sikh Gurus and slain militant leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

The jathedar of the highest temporal seat of Sikhs had said Mann deliberately expressed an “anti-Sikh mentality” and repeatedly made “objectionable comments” against the principle of “dasvand” or tithe, a practice of donating 10% of earnings to the place of worship.

Citing “objectionable videos” circulating on social media, Giani Gargaj had claimed that Mann’s actions towards images of the Sikh Gurus and Bhindranwale were disrespectful. He had said that the chief minister’s “anti-Sikh” statements reflected the arrogance of power.

He had said that since Mann is a ‘patit (a Sikh who cuts his hair)’, he can’t be presented before the facade of Sri Akal Takht Sahib and was summoned to appear in person at the secretariat of Akal Takht to submit his explanation.

Mann had maintained that he would appear before the Akal Takht not as a chief minister, but as a humble and devout Sikh. He had reiterated his reverence for the authority of the Akal Takht. “Any command or order from Sri Akal Takht Sahib Ji is acceptable to me with full reverence and will be obeyed. Sri Akal Takht Sahib Ji is above everything for me. Any order received from that sacred Takht will be followed in true letter and spirit,” he had said.