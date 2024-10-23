Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Oct 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab CM interacts with parents during PTM at School of Eminence, Nangal

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 23, 2024 09:38 AM IST

Earlier, the CM was welcomed by cabinet minister Harjot Singh Bains, Lok Sabha MP Malwinder Singh Kang and secretary education KK Yadav and others.

Punjab chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said that the state government is giving top priority to the education sector as nothing is more important than wellbeing of the students.

Punjab chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann interacting with students in Nangal on Tuesday.
Punjab chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann interacting with students in Nangal on Tuesday.

He said that earlier parents didn’t have faith in the education being imparted in government schools but now these schools have been transformed into temples of modern learning, due to which many students are coming from convent schools to join schools of eminence after giving entrance exam. CM was addressing the students at School of Eminence at Nangal.

Earlier, the CM was welcomed by cabinet minister Harjot Singh Bains, Lok Sabha MP Malwinder Singh Kang and secretary education KK Yadav and others.

In interaction with the CM who participated in the mega parent-teacher meeting here on Tuesday, the parents and students said that education revolution in the state has transformed their lives by bridging socio-economic gaps.

Sharing her views Mehak Sharma, a farmer’s daughter aspiring to be a cardiologist, thanked the school for free coaching.

School management committee chairperson Asha Rani and mother of a former convent school student now at School of Eminence, said textbooks and facilities are given free to every student. She said that teachers impart moral and curriculum knowledge, validating her decision to enroll her daughter in a government school.

Ghanshyam, father of student Gurpreet, said his daughter’s dream of becoming a doctor is converting into reality thanks to School of Eminence. He said that the chief minister has championed the cause of weaker and underprivileged sections of society.

Meanwhile, Mann, while sharing his views, said that the historic initiative of PTM is a big boost for the parents as they can assess the environment in the school. Likewise, he said that they can keep a regular check on the performance of their kid.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //