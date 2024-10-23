Punjab CM interacts with parents during PTM at School of Eminence, Nangal

Punjab chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said that the state government is giving top priority to the education sector as nothing is more important than wellbeing of the students. Punjab chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann interacting with students in Nangal on Tuesday.

He said that earlier parents didn’t have faith in the education being imparted in government schools but now these schools have been transformed into temples of modern learning, due to which many students are coming from convent schools to join schools of eminence after giving entrance exam. CM was addressing the students at School of Eminence at Nangal.

Earlier, the CM was welcomed by cabinet minister Harjot Singh Bains, Lok Sabha MP Malwinder Singh Kang and secretary education KK Yadav and others.

In interaction with the CM who participated in the mega parent-teacher meeting here on Tuesday, the parents and students said that education revolution in the state has transformed their lives by bridging socio-economic gaps.

Sharing her views Mehak Sharma, a farmer’s daughter aspiring to be a cardiologist, thanked the school for free coaching.

School management committee chairperson Asha Rani and mother of a former convent school student now at School of Eminence, said textbooks and facilities are given free to every student. She said that teachers impart moral and curriculum knowledge, validating her decision to enroll her daughter in a government school.

Ghanshyam, father of student Gurpreet, said his daughter’s dream of becoming a doctor is converting into reality thanks to School of Eminence. He said that the chief minister has championed the cause of weaker and underprivileged sections of society.

Meanwhile, Mann, while sharing his views, said that the historic initiative of PTM is a big boost for the parents as they can assess the environment in the school. Likewise, he said that they can keep a regular check on the performance of their kid.