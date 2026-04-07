Punjab CM orders girdawari for rain-hit crops, pledges swift relief

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday ordered a comprehensive crop loss assessment across the state following extensive damage caused by unseasonal rain and hailstorms. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann announcement follows reports of damage to wheat crop in districts, including Amritsar, Bathinda, Muktsar, Hoshiarpur, Tarn Taran, and Fatehgarh Sahib. (ANI)

Addressing the media here, the CM said that a special girdawari has been ordered so that compensation can be provided as per norms after reports from deputy commissioners.

“We have given orders for girdawari, and after conducting it, whoever suffered crop damage will be given compensation. The government is committed to safeguarding farmers’ interests and will compensate losses caused by natural calamities,” Mann said while speaking to reporters, while presenting a four-year report card of the power department.

Currently, the state agriculture department is conducting surveys to determine areas where crop has been damaged. The rainfall has delayed the crop harvest and has further delayed the procurement, which has been started from April 1 by the state agencies.

The CM’s announcement follows reports of damage to wheat crop in districts, including Amritsar, Bathinda, Muktsar, Hoshiarpur, Tarn Taran, and Fatehgarh Sahib. Farmers had intensified demands for immediate relief on Sunday after a week of inclement weather.

CM said that the power sector has undergone a structural turnaround under the AAP government, with the once loss-making department now recording profits even while providing free electricity to 90% of households.

“The government has ensured zero electricity bills for the majority of families through 600 units of free power, but also reversed the earlier trend of selling public assets by acquiring the 540 MW Goindwal Thermal Power Plant by improving its efficiency, renamed after Sri Guru Amar Das Ji,” he added.

He added that the power tariff has been reduced across categories, including commercial and industrial consumers, farmers are receiving uninterrupted power supply, and infrastructure has been strengthened.

He said that the government has set a new record by providing cheap and uninterrupted power supply to every sector.

On power supply, Mann said, “For the first time, farmers received more than eight hours of power supply during paddy season, with 95% supply ensured during daytime.” He further added that 300 units of free electricity per month are being provided to domestic consumers, and around 90% of households are receiving zero electricity bills. Highlighting irrigation reforms, CM asserted that the Bhakra Canal has a capacity of 9,500 cusecs, and it has been increased to 11,000 cusecs being supplied to the farmers.

CM said that the state met a peak power demand of 16,670 MW on June 5 last year, surpassing the previous record of 16,058 MW on June 29 in 2024.

“There is no coal shortage in any thermal plant, with Ropar having 41 days stock, Lehra Mohabbat 37 days, and Goindwal Sahib 32 days.” He added that the 206 MW Shahpur Kandi Hydel Project is expected to begin generation by May 2027, with ₹5,192.51 crore already spent till September 2025.

Speaking on the law and order scenario, Mann said that the Punjab Police is being upgraded to tackle cybercrime effectively, and strict action will be taken against black sheep colluding with drug smugglers. On the occasion minister Sanjeev Arora was also present on the occasion.