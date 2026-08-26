Crowds swell as Devendra Nath Mahto’s yatra enters Day 3
The 'Bharti Sudhar Yatra' in Jharkhand, led by Devendra Nath Mahto, gains momentum, uniting youth for reforms in recruitment and job transparency.
The ongoing ‘Bharti Sudhar Yatra’ (recruitment reform rally) led by Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JKLM) leader Devendra Nath Mahto gained momentum on its third day, drawing large crowds across rural pockets on Wednesday.
What began as a localised march is rapidly transforming into a widespread grassroots movement, shifting the region’s political landscape as youth and local communities rally behind the cause.
Starting from Padma in Hazaribagh, the rally advanced through Itkhori in Chatra before moving towards Choparan. Hundreds of supporters, primarily students and unemployed youth, lined the streets holding banners and chanting slogans demanding immediate structural policy changes in state recruitment processes.
The campaign, which started from Dishom Guru Shibu Soren’s ancestral village in Nemra in Ramgarh, specifically aims to mobilise public support for student employment reforms, transparent examination systems, and the preservation of local employment rights.
Addressing a gathering at a key junction, Mahto delivered a speech championing the rights of the state’s youth. He heavily criticised the current administrative delays in job postings and the recurring paper leaks that have compromised the future of thousands of aspirants.
“The youth of Jharkhand have spent years studying in small rooms, surviving on minimal resources, only to face cancelled exams and delayed results,” he stated.
“Our Bharti Sudhar Yatra is not just a march; it is a battle for accountability. We demand a complete overhaul of the recruitment system, strict laws against paper leaks, and an absolute guarantee that local jobs belong to local youth. The massive crowds joining us every day prove that the government can no longer ignore the collective voice of our students,” he added.
During the rally, youths were noticed welcoming Mahto with the patriotic song tune “E Mere Vatan Ke Logon Jara Aankhon Me Bhar Lo Pani.” At one point, Mahto was carried on a motorbike and on the shoulders of youth. Mahto carried the national flag and the Indian Constitution in his hand.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRaj Kumar
Raj Kumar is a veteran Special Correspondent for the Hindustan Times based in Ranchi, Jharkhand. He is a versatile, all-round journalist known for his sharp investigative instincts and extensive ground-level reporting. Over a career spanning more than two decades in mainline media, Raj has established himself as a dynamic, situation-ready reporter. He seamlessly pivots across diverse beats to deliver high-impact stories depending on editorial demand and evolving news cycles. While Raj is trusted to cover any complex assignment at a moment's notice, his specialized focus lies at the core of state governance, legislative affairs, legal reporting, and socio-economic developments across Jharkhand. He has built an authoritative track record tracking high-profile political changes, policy implementations, and judicial updates at the Jharkhand High Court. His investigative reach extends to uncovering administrative financial discrepancies, civic infrastructure bottlenecks, tribal and land rights policies like the PESA and Municipal Acts, and deep-rooted public welfare issues. Navigating Ranchi’s bureaucratic and political corridors with ease, Raj’s extensive network of sources allows him to break critical stories with speed and precision. In an era of hyper-niche reporting, Raj’s panoramic reporting style stands out. He easily transitions from breaking major investigative scoops and financial crime tracking to producing empathetic, people-centric human interest features that reflect the ground realities of Jharkhand's communities. Committed to the highest standards of journalistic ethics and meticulous fact-checking, Raj ensures that every report bridges the gap between institutional power structures and the citizens they impact. For the Hindustan Times online platform, his timely, authoritative, and multimedia-driven reporting keeps readers deeply informed and accurately ahead of the regional and national news cycle.Read More