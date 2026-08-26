Crowds swell as Devendra Nath Mahto’s yatra enters Day 3

The ongoing ‘Bharti Sudhar Yatra’ (recruitment reform rally) led by Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JKLM) leader Devendra Nath Mahto gained momentum on its third day, drawing large crowds across rural pockets on Wednesday. Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto, along with other members, stands on a bus during Recruitment Reform Yatra, alleging irregularities and a lack of transparency in the recruitment process in the JPSC-JSSC recruitment, in Hazaribagh on Wednesday. (ANI PHOTO)

What began as a localised march is rapidly transforming into a widespread grassroots movement, shifting the region’s political landscape as youth and local communities rally behind the cause.

Starting from Padma in Hazaribagh, the rally advanced through Itkhori in Chatra before moving towards Choparan. Hundreds of supporters, primarily students and unemployed youth, lined the streets holding banners and chanting slogans demanding immediate structural policy changes in state recruitment processes.

The campaign, which started from Dishom Guru Shibu Soren’s ancestral village in Nemra in Ramgarh, specifically aims to mobilise public support for student employment reforms, transparent examination systems, and the preservation of local employment rights.

Addressing a gathering at a key junction, Mahto delivered a speech championing the rights of the state’s youth. He heavily criticised the current administrative delays in job postings and the recurring paper leaks that have compromised the future of thousands of aspirants.

“The youth of Jharkhand have spent years studying in small rooms, surviving on minimal resources, only to face cancelled exams and delayed results,” he stated.

“Our Bharti Sudhar Yatra is not just a march; it is a battle for accountability. We demand a complete overhaul of the recruitment system, strict laws against paper leaks, and an absolute guarantee that local jobs belong to local youth. The massive crowds joining us every day prove that the government can no longer ignore the collective voice of our students,” he added.

During the rally, youths were noticed welcoming Mahto with the patriotic song tune “E Mere Vatan Ke Logon Jara Aankhon Me Bhar Lo Pani.” At one point, Mahto was carried on a motorbike and on the shoulders of youth. Mahto carried the national flag and the Indian Constitution in his hand.