Punjab, Haryana farmers getting max benefits of MSP, says Union minister Bittu

Amid the ongoing farmer agitation, Union minister Ravneet Bittu on Wednesday questioned the veracity of asking for the minimum support price (MSP) claiming that Punjab and Haryana farmers are already getting the same. PaMinister of state Ravneet Singh Bittu with BJP leader Parneet Kaur during a press conference in Patiala on Wednesday. (PTI)

“MSP is only being given in Punjab and Haryana. You should ask farmers in states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The farmers there are not getting MSP and the situation is the same in the rest of the country,” Bitu said during a press conference in Patiala.

Bittu said that the Union government is willing to engage in a dialogue with farmers. “Dialogue is the only way forward. I appeal to the farmers to come forward for talks. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always given importance to Punjab farmers’ interests and has already implemented a significant hike in MSP,” he said.

Bittu said currently, the MSP for crops is the highest so far, and it is because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He also expressed concern for the health of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal. “I request farmers to keep aside their egos. The central government is always open to discussions,” he added.

Reacting to Bittu, the farmer unions said that their stir is getting the legal guarantee on MSP.

Farmer leader Tejveer Singh said that despite announcing MSP for 23 crops every year, the produce is seldom procured at that price.

“Bittu is partially right as the MSP is only given on paddy and wheat in Punjab and Haryana. The rest of the crops are procured below MSP. It is the very reason that we are fighting for a legal guarantee on MSP,” Tejveer said.

Tejveer said farmers have already conveyed their Demands to the Union ministers during four meetings in February this year. “Bittu should get a written assurance of meeting from the Union government and we will oblige,” he said.

Elect BJP mayor to accelerate devp work: Bittu to Patiala voters

Meanwhile, Bittu who was in Patiala for the preparations for the upcoming civic body polls in the state on December 21, warned the IAS and IPS officers from interfering with the poll process.

Singh Bittu appealed to the Punjab government officers to refrain from interfering in the democratic process of municipal elections. He alleged that IAS and IPS officers were delaying NOCs under political pressure, against the BJP candidates.

“ If evidence is found against any officer, FIRs will be registered through the Election Commission,” Bittu said.

Dallewal’s fast-unto-death enters Day 16

Patiala

Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal’s fast unto death at the Khanauri border point to press the Centre to accept farmers’ demands entered the 16th day on Wednesday.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha which are leading the stir, in a statement, said Dallewal has lost more than 12 kg weight.

A team of doctors is monitoring his vital parameters, they said. Farmers held prayers on Wednesday for the success of their agitation going on at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana in support of their various demands and for the good health of Dallewal.

“Due to his deteriorating health, Dallewal has now stopped talking and is communicating through sign language,” said farmer leader Sukhjeet Singh.

Dallewal’s family, his son, daughter-in-law and grandson are also camping at the Khanuri border. Besides, two of Dallewal’s sisters are also at the protest site.

Farm leader Kaka Singh Kotra, said the protesters are keeping a vigil at the protest site.

“We apprehend that the government may again forcibly remove Dallewal from the site,” Kotra said.