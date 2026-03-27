Punjab: Inter-state illegal weapons module busted, two held with 10 pistols

The Counter-Intelligence (CI) wing, Jalandhar, has busted an interstate illegal weapons supply module with the arrest of two accused from Uttar Pradesh and recovered 10, 7.65MM country-made pistols, along with 20 magazines from their possession, director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Thursday. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act at police station SSOC, Amritsar.

Those arrested have been identified as Dalesh Kumar alias Saurav Kumar alias Nannu, a resident of village Paindapur in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh and Amit Chahar, a resident of village Baseri Chahar in Agra.

Police said the development came almost a month after two BKI operatives— Sukhwinder alias Sunny and Rawal— were arrested for procuring and further placing three grenades and one IED near Balachaur on the directions of their foreign-based handler Jassi Kulam. The same IED was later used in the blast at PS Nalagarh, Himachal Pradesh.

DGP Yadav said that during sustained investigation, both the accused were arrested from Mathura and the first recovery of five pistols along with 10 magazines was made from the Grand Vitara car of accused Dalesh Kumar alias Nannu.

“Further, pursuant to his disclosure statement, five more pistols along with 10 magazines were recovered from Mathura–Palwal Highway, taking a total count of 10 pistols and 20 magazines,” he added.

The DGP said that the arrest of these two UP-based accused has revealed that they were acting at the behest of foreign-based criminals operating from Germany and the USA, supplying weapons to criminal gangs in Punjab.

“Both were also involved in procuring weapons and carrying out firing for extortion at a travel agent’s residence in Garhshankar in the directions of foreign-based handlers,” the DGP said.

In this regard, a case had been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act at police station SSOC, Amritsar.