Punjab: ISI-backed terror module busted, 3 held with two grenades, pistol

The counter intelligence (CI) wing of Punjab Police has busted a Pakistan’s ISI-backed terror module, arresting three persons and recovering two hand grenades, along with a Glock pistol, from them. The recovered grenades and pistol in the custody of SSOC, Amritsar. (HT)

The grenades bore markings of Pakistan Ordnance Factory (POF), indicating cross-border linkages, said Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Monday.

The DGP said preliminary investigation had revealed that the module was plotting systematic attacks on police establishments across multiple states, which had been successfully averted. “Efforts are ongoing to identify, track and apprehend other members of the module,” he added.

Those arrested have been identified as Sarabjit Singh, a resident of Ammishah village in Tarn Taran; Bikramjit Singh, a resident of Nangal Pannuwan village in Amritsar; and Amandeep Singh, a resident of Indira Colony in Amritsar.

AIG state special operations cell (SSOC) Sukhminder Singh Mann said initially police arrested Sarabjit and Amandeep in an intelligence-led operation, and recovered hand grenades and pistol from their possession.

Further investigation revealed that the key operative and primary contact of PIOs in the group, Bikramjit Singh, was operating from Deesa in Gujarat.

The information was immediately shared with the Gujarat anti-terrorism squad and with their active cooperation, Bikramjit was arrested by a team of SSOC, Amritsar, he said, adding that all accused were in touch with PIOs via social media platforms.

An FIR under Section 4 of the Explosive Substances (Amendment) Act, Section 25 of the Arms Act, and Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at the SSOC police station in Amritsar.