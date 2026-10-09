Alia Bhatt’s Mallorca photo dump with ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ caption sparks buzz, fans ask if Farhan Akhtar’s shelved film is back

Among the pictures, Alia's red dress stands out. The rest of the carousel captures the more relaxed side of the trip, with the friends enjoying each other's company away from their busy schedules. She captioned the post as, “Our Jee le zara.”

Alia shared the holiday album on Instagram on Friday, giving fans a look at how the group has been spending its time on the Spanish island. The post features a group picture, a video of the actor on a boat, selfies with her friends and glimpses of Mallorca's streets and landscapes. There is also a picture of the group sitting down for a feast.

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is making the most of her time off, and her latest Instagram post offers a glimpse of her holiday in Mallorca, Spain. The actor is spending time with her best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and their close circle of girlfriends, with boat rides, good food and plenty of picture-perfect views making it to her photo dump. But it was Alia's caption that caught the eye.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor gives fans a look at their stay Akansha, who was recently seen in Gram Chikitsalay season 2, had shared her own pictures from Mallorca a few days earlier. Her posts featured the island's blue waters, green surroundings and charming streets. She summed up one set of pictures with the caption, "this and nothing else."

She also offered a glimpse of the property where the group was staying, writing, "Somewhere between our dream villa @moritzluxeresidences and Mallorca's little hidden gems," alongside pictures from the getaway.

Internet reacts to Alia's caption Alia's caption also had fans wondering whether she was hinting at an update on Jee Le Zaraa. One person commented, “Is this the hint of the og movie announcement 😋.” Another wrote, “Straight out of the Pinterest board.” A fan seemed particularly emotional about the film, commenting, “ALIA THIS IS NOT FUNNY.....THAT TITLE CAN'T JUST BE ANOTHER CAPTION FOR YOU. IT JUST CAN'T.😤😖.” Another pleaded, “Not jee le zaraa pleaseeee🥺🥺🥺.”

For the uninitiated, Jee Le Zaraa was announced in 2021, with Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Katrina Kaif set to headline the film, directed by Farhan Akhtar. The filmmaker announced the project on August 10, 2021, marking 20 years since his directorial debut, Dil Chahta Hai. However, the film has since faced uncertainty, with reports suggesting it was shelved due to unforeseen circumstances. Other reports have claimed that Farhan is considering reviving the project with a new cast. The filmmaker has not shared any substantial update on its status, leaving fans waiting to find out whether the much-anticipated film will eventually take shape.