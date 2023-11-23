Punjab logs 512 fresh farm fire cases

As many as 512 active farm fires were reported in Punjab on Wednesday, an over six-fold rise compared to 78 on the same day in 2022. Farmers burning stubble on Ferozepur Road in Faridkot on Wednesday. (ANI)

In 2021, the number was even lower at 66.

However, the number of total stubble burning cases this Kharif season is 36,118, lower than 49,604 in 2022 and 70,945 in 2021.

At 110, Moga district reported the highest active farm fire incidents on Wednesday, followed by Fazilka with 95, Muktsar 41, Bathinda 40, Faridkot 39 and Ferozepur and Barnala with 34 each.

Last year, the state recorded 49,922 fire incidents between September 15 and November 30, which was 29.84% lesser than those reported in 2021 during the same period. In 2021, as many as 71,159 stubble fire incidents were reported, while the number was 76,929 in 2020.