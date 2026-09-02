Punjab: Mann calls for awareness drive to curb stubble fires

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday called for an awareness campaign at the village and block levels to curb stubble burning in the state. Directing officers to take the campaign to villages and blocks, the CM emphasised the participation of NGOs. (HT Photo)

Chairing a meeting on the paddy straw management strategy, Mann said that paddy has been sown over 30 lakh hectares in the state in the current kharif season and was expected to generate 18.81 million tonnes of straw.

Directing officers to take the campaign to villages and blocks, the CM emphasised the participation of NGOs, social workers, panchayats and farmers, backed by social media outreach and ex-situ and in-situ paddy straw management to curb field fires.

“The stubble burning incidents fell by 86% from 2023 to 2025 due to the state government’s efforts. The field fire incidents came down from 36,663 in 2023 to 10,909 in 2024 and further to 5,114 in 2025. We have to take this progress further and ensure that stubble burning incidents are reduced even more this year,” Mann said.

The Centre has sanctioned an outlay of ₹546 crore for in-situ and ex-situ management of paddy stubble this season, of which the state government will contribute 40%. The allocated funds will largely be spent on giving 25,000 subsidised machines, besides organising awareness programmes.

“Make farmers aware about the hazards of paddy straw burning and everyone must work together to motivate farmers to adopt sustainable alternatives to stubble burning,” the CM said, adding, “A detailed digital plan should be implemented covering radio jingles, print media, television, mobile SMS and outdoor media. The social media awareness campaign should also be conducted for wider awareness about the harmful effects of paddy straw burning and the available management options.”

Every year during the harvest in October-November, farmers in the northern states have a short window to clear their fields for the winter crop. Many resort to burning the paddy stubble left after harvesting, sending up plumes of smoke that deteriorate air quality across North Indian states, including Delhi. Apart from Punjab, Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh farmers also resort to stubble burning.

Mann added that progressive farmers, best-performing panchayats and primary agricultural credit societies should be felicitated for their contribution in curbing field fires.

Ministers Gurmeet Singh Khudian and Hardeep Singh Mundian and chief secretary KAP Sinha, secretary science and technology, were also present at the meeting.

Cong, SAD desperate for power: CM

Later in the day, Mann, while addressing a Lok Milni event in Kharar, accused the Congress and Akali Dal of having “hollowed out Punjab like termites” and holding the state back since Independence. He said opposition parties were focused on regaining political power, while his government was working towards improving education, healthcare, roads, electricity and water supply.

He cautioned people against voting for opposition parties, claiming that such a change in government could lead to the discontinuation of welfare schemes introduced by the AAP government.

10L players to take

part in state games

Mann also reviewed the preparations for the fourth season of ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan - 2026’, which will begin on September 5 at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Stadium in Bathinda.

Chairing a review meeting, Mann said that around 10 lakh players across nine age groups, from 14 years to above 70 years, will participate in the games this season. A total of 38 sports disciplines will be organised, while four para-sports, namely athletics, powerlifting, badminton and wheelchair basketball, have also been included.

“I have directed the officers to make foolproof arrangements for the smooth conduct of the event,” Mann said, stressing that all necessary arrangements must be put in place to ensure a well-organised sporting extravaganza and a positive experience for participants.

The games will conclude on November 29 in Patiala. He also announced cash prizes of ₹10,000, ₹7,000 and ₹5,000 for top three winners.