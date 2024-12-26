Punjab ministers urge fasting farmer leader Dallewal to take medical help, slam Centre

Extending support to the farmers, a Punjab government delegation led by state unit chief and minister Aman Arora on Wednesday met fasting veteran farm leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal at Khanauri and urged him to take medical treatment saying that his health is ‘important’. Punjab minister and AAP’s state unit chief Aman Arora, ministers Gurmeet Singh Khudian, Dr Balbir Singh and Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal meeting farm leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal at Khanauri. (HT)

The 67-year-old’s fast-unto-death entered its 31st day on Wednesday.

The delegation comprised ministers Gurmeet Singh Khudian, Dr Balbir Singh, Barinder Kumar Goyal, Hardeep Singh Mundian, Tarunpreet Singh Sond, Laljit Singh Bhullar and party’s state unit working president Amansher Singh Sherry Kalsi, among others.

Requesting Dallewal to take Intravenous (IV) fluids to avoid damage to his vital organs, Arora assured Dallewal that the entire Punjab government and their party were with him in that fight.

“The fight is not only yours, but that of the whole Punjab and will only continue if the leader survives. You have been fasting for 30 days. Therefore, I humbly request you, with folded hands, to take at least IV fluids to save your life, and continue your fast-unto-death,” Aman Arora told Dallewal.

The latest urine test report, accessed by HT, has detected the presence of high levels of ketones. The condition called Ketoacidosis is a life-threatening metabolic condition.

As per the government doctors, who conducted medical check-ups, ketones indicate that the body has started breaking down fat for energy instead of glucose. The doctor revealed that Dallewal’s uric acid level was 14 — which indicates deranged renal functions. The normal range of Uric acid in males is between 3-7 mg/dL.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Arora claimed that the Centre had failed to fulfil the promises it made to farmers at the time when three farm laws were repealed.

“It has been a month of Dallewal’s fast. His agitation is for genuine demands and he is fighting for Punjab but we know Centre’s indifferent attitude,” Arora added.

“We told him that for agitations to be successful and achieve their aim the one who is leading it his health is important,” Arora said.

Arora said that from time to time AAP MPs along with allies have been raising the farmers’ issue in Parliament, but the Centre is not prepared to listen.

“Today, we have requested Dallewal ji that at least he should not refuse medical treatment as his internal organs are also getting affected. We came with the hope that Dallewal will accept our request,” he said.

When asked about any efforts by the state government to initiate a dialogue between the protesting farmers and the Union government, Arora said, “Punjab CM is already in touch with the Union government over this issue. I, along with my cabinet colleagues, recently met the Punjab governor (in this regard).”

Health minister Dr Balbir Singh said they are concerned about Dallewal’s health.

He said our medical team had already been deputed at the protest site.

“We are concerned about his health. We are telling him to at least get medical treatment. If they agree, we can start treatment at the site itself,” said Balbir Singh.

Dallewal, while rejecting the state government’s proposal said that the question was not to stay alive but to fight for the farmers. “Nobody (the farmer leaders) has fought for the farmers committing suicide. It can only be stopped with the legal guarantee to MSP, therefore, I am ready to sacrifice my life for it,” Dallewal said.

Dallewal further said crop diversification can only happen after farmers get a legal guarantee on MSP.

Farmers, under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have been camping at the Shambhu and the Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.

A “jatha (group)” of 101 farmers attempted to march to Delhi on foot three times between December 6 and 14 but were stopped by security personnel in Haryana.