Punjab panchayat elections: Citing poll violence, SAD seeks deadline extension for filing of nominations

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday appealed the state election commission to extend the deadline for filing of nominations for panchayat polls at all places where either violence had erupted, or Opposition candidates were not allowed to file papers due to “pressure from ruling party leaders”. A delegation, led by Dr Daljit Singh Cheema (above) and Arshdeep Singh Kler, met Punjab State Election Commissioner Raj Kamal Chaudhary and demanded a fair probe into the incidents of violence against Opposition candidates, carried out allegedly at the behest of AAP leaders. (HT File)

Panchayat elections in Punjab are scheduled for October 15 and nominations came to a close on Friday.

A delegation, led by Dr Daljit Singh Cheema and Arshdeep Singh Kler, met State Election Commissioner Raj Kamal Chaudhary and demanded a fair probe into the incidents of violence against Opposition candidates, carried out allegedly at the behest of AAP leaders. He accused police and civil officials of openly colluded with AAP leaders.

The delegation submitted videographic evidence of AAP-backed goons firing gunshots, snatching nomination papers, and attacking opposition candidates in Moga, Dharamkot, Kot Isa Khan, Jalalabad, Mamdot, and Talwandi Bhai.