Punjab plans to expand cotton farming area with PAU certified seeds: Khudian

The Punjab agriculture department on Tuesday announced plans to expand the area under cotton cultivation, ensuring farmers have access to certified cotton seeds from Punjab Agricultural University (PAU). Cotton cultivation in Punjab has shrunk from 8 lakh hectares to just 98,000 hectares due to infestation of pink bollworm pest. (HT File)

The announcement was made during a review meeting of preparations for the upcoming Kharif crop season, chaired by agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian. He said that PAU has recommended 87 varieties of hybrid cotton seeds for upcoming Kharif crop season, urging farmers to use only these certified seeds to maximise yields.

Cotton cultivation in the state has shrunk from 8 lakh hectares to just 98,000 hectares due to the infestation of pink bollworm pest. As a result, many farmers have switched to water-intensive paddy crops. While no specific target has been set for expanding cotton cultivation, the department aims to improve its prospects.

Khudian said that 264 nodal officers have been deployed across seven southwestern districts—Bathinda, Fazilka, Muktsar, Mansa, Sangrur, Barnala, and Faridkot, to tackle the pink bollworm issue. “These officers are tasked with managing and cleaning cotton stalks and residues from previous seasons, which are breeding grounds for the pest. As of now, 32% of the cotton stalks have been managed,” he added.

A weed eradication campaign has been launched to control whitefly infestations. Supported by district administrations, MGNREGA, and other departments, the campaign targets weeds along roads, canals, and abandoned sites.

Khudian also directed officials to ensure the availability of quality seeds and fertilisers while conducting regular inspections of seed and fertiliser stores.