Cosplay takes over Anime India Mumbai as anime fans across the country together

The growth of Japanese anime culture in India has been impressive and the fans of the genre got to experience the fandom as a community over the past weekend at the inaugural edition of Anime India Mumbai. Held at NESCO Exhibition Centre, Goregaon, the three-day event from August 28-30 drew fans from across the country and also renowned names from the anime industry including Naruto director Hayato Date and Sakamoto Days producer Ryota Hasegawa. Anime India Mumbai

The event hosted interactive panels, workshops and experiential zones for the fans, with J-Pop artistes ASCA, Luna Gaomi, Yura Akari and duo Mofmofmo enthralling the crowds with their performances. With dedicated segments to popular series like Demon Slayer, Naruto, Jujutsu Kaisen, Doraeman and also Pokemon, fans got to experience those worlds with fellow enthusiasts. One of the biggest highlights of the events was the cosplay challenge across categories. Fans dressed up as their favourite anime characters from shows and games, and made the whole vibe very lively. Harrison Ho, 25-year-old Mumbai resident, dressed up as the Naruto’s anti-hero Itachi Uchiha. “I have been watching anime since 2012, and it has been super amazing getting to see all anime fans get together and celebrate the genre. Words cannot express how good it feels,“ he says.

Coming from Odisha, 19-year-old Arpita Kujur felt at home at the event. “The people here are very friendly and it’s nice to connect with other anime fans. I have been watching anime since I was a child, and my passion for it led me to choosing animation as a profession,” she says, as she dressed up as Misa Amane from Death Note. Nashik resident Prihas, 23, came dressed as Subaru Natsuki from Re: Zero and was especially excited as a celebration like this is something that doesn’t take place in his hometown. He says, “It’s such a good place for us fans to come together and share our common interest. For seven years, I have been watching anime and Re: Zero has been my favourite. I hope more such events happen. I have gone overseas and seen the kind of celebrations they have, and it gives a platform not just to fans but also to artistes.”