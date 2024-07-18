Punjab Police arrest member of BKI-backed terror module in Amritsar

Punjab Police on Thursday said they have averted possible targeted killings with the arrest of a member of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI)-backed terror module. Punjab Police recovered a pistol, two magazines, nine live bullets an empty shell after arresting a member of a Babbar Khalsa International (BKI)-backed terror module during an intelligence-based operation in Amritsar on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

The module was being operated by US-based wanted terrorist Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Passian, an aide of designated terrorist Harwinder Singh, alias Rinda, along with his Italy-based associate Resham Singh, director general of police Gaurav Yadav said.

The accused has been identified as Vikramjit Singh, a resident of Ghaniye Ke Bangar in Batala. Police recovered a .32-bore pistol along with two magazines, nine live cartridges and an empty bullet shell from him.

DGP Yadav said that the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Amritsar, had received an input that Harpreet Singh along with Resham Singh was planning a major criminal strike in Punjab and for which they were in touch with Vikramjit, who was travelling towards Chamrang Road, Amritsar, on his motorcycle.

The police team cordoned the specified area and apprehended the accused, the DGP said.

Investigation revealed that the accused was carrying out illegal activities on the directions of his foreign-based handlers.

Assistant inspector general of police Sukhminder Singh Mann said it was found that Vikramjit was in touch with Resham Singh for five to six years.

“A few months ago, Resham introduced him to Harpreet to work as his foot soldier. Harpreet has also been arranging delivery of weapons and ammunition to his gang members. Accused Vikramjit recently procured a consignment to carry out Passian’s nefarious plans,” he said.

A case was registered under Section 25 of the Arms Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in Amritsar.

On July 15, the SSOC, Amritsar, had busted an inter-state weapon smuggling module along with its members. The next day, it busted another interstate smuggling module with the arrest of three persons and the recovery of three pistols.