Punjab STF arrests two criminals after encounter in Hansi

The special task force (STF) of Hansi police on Thursday night arrested two criminals after a brief encounter on the outskirts of Sheikhpura village, officials said on Friday.

According to the police, accused Ravi Kumar and Inder Saini, were arrested in connection with firing incidents at Sheikhpura and Dhani Puria villages in the last month.

Hansi Superintendent of police (SP) Hemendra Kumar Meena said they have recovered three pistols and five live cartridges from them.

“Both of them had fired shots in Sheikhpura and Dhani Puria villages recently, following which they were booked for attempt to murder and arms act. They were absconding and our teams were looking for them,” he added.

The SP said the accused, both residents of Hansi, had fired shots at the STF team and in retaliation Ravi sustained leg injuries. While he was rushed to the local hospital, Inder was nabbed from the spot.

As per police sources, Ravi is facing two cases under Arms Act, one each for theft and attempt to murder. While his aide Inder is facing two cases of arms act, attempt to murder and excise act.