Conduct fresh survey of senior citizens: LG tells Delhi Police

Lieutenant governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu has directed Delhi Police to conduct a fresh assessment of the capital’s senior citizen population and expand the reach of its dedicated mobile application for the elderly, emphasising wider coverage, proactive assistance, and faster emergency response. The meeting focused on evaluating specialised policing frameworks for women, children, and senior citizens, officials said.

The LG issued the directives on Wednesday during a law and order review meeting with police commissioner Anurag Kumar and other senior officers at the Raj Niwas. The meeting focused on evaluating specialised policing frameworks for women, children, and senior citizens, officials from the LG’s office said on Thursday.

During the review, Sandhu assessed the functionality of the senior citizen app, besides taking stock of outreach efforts, registration drives, and beat-level police interactions with elderly residents, officials said.

“The LG underlined the need for prompt grievance redressal, robust emergency support, and sustained periodic visits by local police personnel to ensure the safety, well-being, and confidence of senior citizens across Delhi. He directed that a thorough reassessment of the number of senior citizens be undertaken and the mobile application be widened accordingly,” an official statement from the LG’s office said.

Senior police officers also briefed Sandhu on the performance and ground-level deployment of the specialised “Shishtachar Squads”, which are tasked to curb eve-teasing, prevent street harassment, and maintain public order around educational institutions, transit hubs, and crowded markets. The LG stressed the need for heightened vigilance, proactive patrolling, and zero tolerance against offenders to ensure a secure and respectful public environment for women and girl students.

He also sought an update on the dedicated deployment of police personnel and security staff for women’s safety inside Pink Buses.

“The LG reiterated that visible presence of trained staff on public transport, coupled with rapid emergency response mechanisms, is vital to creating a fear-free, safe, and dignified travel experience across Delhi’s public transport network,” the statement added.