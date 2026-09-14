New Delhi, A gym trainer was shot dead in south Delhi's Aya Nagar on Monday morning, with police suspecting personal enmity behind the killing and probing whether it is linked to a longstanding rivalry in the village, an official said on Monday. Gym trainer shot dead in south Delhi's Fatehpur Beri; longstanding rivalry suspected

Vijay Kumar was in a gym when some men allegedly called him outside, following which two bike-borne assailants opened fire at him near Hansa Chowk in the Fatehpur Beri area, according to his family and police.

Around 15 rounds were fired during the incident, which took place at around 10 am, police said.

"Vijay Kumar sustained multiple gunshot injuries and later succumbed. An FIR has been registered and multiple teams have been formed to trace and apprehend the accused, who fled the spot, it said. The motive initially seems to arise from personal enmity," Deputy Commissioner of Police Anant Mittal said.

Police are also examining the possibility of the killing being connected to a long-running rivalry between families in Aya Nagar, sources said.

According to Vijay's uncle Devendra, the assailants allegedly knew the victim was inside the gym and called him outside before opening fire, apparently to avoid the CCTV cameras inside the premises.

"He was a trainer. His parents have died. He has a sister, wife and two children. We are being told that he suffered two gunshot injuries to his head and other injuries," Devendra told PTI.

He claimed that the incident appeared to stem from an old rivalry between different groups in the village and said several people had allegedly been killed in the past in connection with the dispute.

The latest firing comes amid heightened police scrutiny of a series of violent incidents in Aya Nagar, including the recent killing of 55-year-old dairy businessman Ratan Lohia.

Lohia was shot dead near his house in Aya Nagar earlier this year in what police sources had described as a carefully planned attack. More than 60 rounds were allegedly fired at him after the assailants conducted reconnaissance for several hours.

Investigators had been probing multiple angles, including a possible contract killing, and examining allegations by family members that the murder was linked to an earlier killing in the area.

In Lohia's murder, family members had alleged that the killing was carried out by Rambir Lohia and his relatives to avenge the death of Rambir's son Arun , who was shot dead near Chattarpur Metro Station earlier this year.

Police sources had also suspected the involvement of gangster Neeraj Faridpuriya in the Lohia murder and were investigating whether the attack was carried out by shooters based in Haryana. The accused were also suspected to have travelled from Faridabad and abandoned their vehicle there.

Police have not officially established any connection between Lohia's murder and Monday's shooting of Vijay Kumar.

Senior police officers rushed to the spot after the firing and security personnel were deployed in the area to prevent any further escalation.

Multiple teams are conducting raids at various locations to identify and apprehend the accused, police said.

Further investigation is underway.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.