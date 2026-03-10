Punjab: Under SAD, industrial units to prefer local staff said Sukhbir

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday said his party, after returning to power, would ensure that the industrial units in the state employ 75% of their workforce from their respective areas to avail government incentives. Electing a right candidate as the chief minister solves 90% of the problems of the people, he said during a party event in Garhshankar. “In the past 10 years, the governments of the Congress and the AAP devastated the state, Sukhbir Singh Badal said. (HT Photo)

On the occasion, veteran Akali leader Surinder Singh Bhulewal Rathan, along with a few leaders, rejoined the party. Earlier, they had joined the SAD breakaway faction Punar Surjit. The SAD president said their return had given a major boost to the party.

Rathan is likely to be fielded in the next assembly elections from Garhshankar, the constituency he once represented.

Sukhbir said that within one week of coming to power, his government would sanction tubewell connections to left out farmers of the Kandi area. He also announced a special economic package to the area and a highway that would connect Amritsar to Sri Anandpur Sahib.

He claimed that majority of the leaders who had left his party were back in it and hoped that the remaining would also join soon.

Along with Rathan, district president Punar Surjit Satwinderpal Singh Dhatt, another SGPC member Jung Bahadur Singh, former president of Garhshankar municipal committee Rajinder Singh Shooka, former director of state co-operative bank Parminder Singh Pannu and former director of Hoshiarpur milk plant Jagtar Singh, also rejoined the SAD.